Traditional 'Fagli' festival celebrated in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur

The traditional 'Fagli' festival was celebrated in Yangpa village of Kinnaur district here on Monday with great fervour.

  Kullu (Himachal Pradesh)
  Updated: 10-03-2020 06:07 IST
  Created: 10-03-2020 06:07 IST
Men dressed in traditional attire with masks on their faces were seen dancing in circles and moving in subtle steps as others play instruments. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Men dressed in traditional attire with masks on their faces were seen dancing in circles while hundreds of locals also gathered to watch the event. This festival will continue for the next few days in the district. This festival is celebrated to mark the end of winter or the beginning of spring. It is celebrated in the entire valley on the moonless night or Amavasya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

