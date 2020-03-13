Viral Athawale video provides relief in times of coronavirus

Amid the mood of gloom and doom due to coronavirus and crashing stock markets, the "Corona Go" chant of Union minister Ramdas Athawale seems to be helping lift the spirits, on streets and on social media. The video which shows Athawale invoking the chant has gone `viral', and spawned memes, jokes, songs and DJ themes.

One video clip showed passengers chanting the slogan on an overcrowded local train, the lifeline of Mumbai. A video clip where Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice, is seen raising slogan "Corona Go..Corona Go" in the company of Chinese diplomats went viral some days ago.

A DJ player picked it up and mixed it with music. The theme is now hit on video app Tik Tok, Whatsapp, Twitter and Facebook. Some termed it "Corona Mantra" and mixed it with clips from a horror movie where a man is seen using the "Corona Go" Mantra to kill a vampire.

The deadly virus has given rise to numerous other jokes and memes on social media. One image showed an anti-virus CD for computers transforming into a face mask.

Another post, which is circulating on WhatsApp, features the famous `Thakur' from the film "Sholay" with the caption "Thakur is safe from Coronavirus. No hands, no handshake and no touching nose." For the uninitiated, the Thakur, played by Sanjiv Kumar, has his hands chopped off by the villain Gabbar Singh in the film. A song with the words "Corona virus deva nako yeu de Maharashtrat" (God, please don't let the virus enter Maharashtra) did rounds in coastal Sindhudurg district during Holi celebrations.

One joke circulating on WhatsApp goes: "Two men with masks enter a bank. There is total panic and then it all calms down when they say they are just robbers (and not someone with coronavirus)." PTI DC KRK KRK.

