Left Menu
Development News Edition

Viral Athawale video provides relief in times of coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 20:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 20:02 IST
Viral Athawale video provides relief in times of coronavirus

Amid the mood of gloom and doom due to coronavirus and crashing stock markets, the "Corona Go" chant of Union minister Ramdas Athawale seems to be helping lift the spirits, on streets and on social media. The video which shows Athawale invoking the chant has gone `viral', and spawned memes, jokes, songs and DJ themes.

One video clip showed passengers chanting the slogan on an overcrowded local train, the lifeline of Mumbai. A video clip where Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice, is seen raising slogan "Corona Go..Corona Go" in the company of Chinese diplomats went viral some days ago.

A DJ player picked it up and mixed it with music. The theme is now hit on video app Tik Tok, Whatsapp, Twitter and Facebook. Some termed it "Corona Mantra" and mixed it with clips from a horror movie where a man is seen using the "Corona Go" Mantra to kill a vampire.

The deadly virus has given rise to numerous other jokes and memes on social media. One image showed an anti-virus CD for computers transforming into a face mask.

Another post, which is circulating on WhatsApp, features the famous `Thakur' from the film "Sholay" with the caption "Thakur is safe from Coronavirus. No hands, no handshake and no touching nose." For the uninitiated, the Thakur, played by Sanjiv Kumar, has his hands chopped off by the villain Gabbar Singh in the film. A song with the words "Corona virus deva nako yeu de Maharashtrat" (God, please don't let the virus enter Maharashtra) did rounds in coastal Sindhudurg district during Holi celebrations.

One joke circulating on WhatsApp goes: "Two men with masks enter a bank. There is total panic and then it all calms down when they say they are just robbers (and not someone with coronavirus)." PTI DC KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Boston Marathon moved to September from April due to coronavirus

The Boston Marathon, originally scheduled to be held on April 20, has been postponed until mid-September because of the coronavirus outbreak, the citys mayor said on Friday. The worlds most prestigious marathon, which will now take place on...

EU to redirect funds to virus-hit parts of economy

The EU will boost spending on coronavirus-hit sectors of the economy, it said on Friday, also clearing member nations to run bigger deficits as Germany diverted state funds to cushion businesses against the impact of the epidemic.The Europe...

Augusta National postpones Masters golf due to coronavirus

This years Masters tournament, the seasons first major golf championship, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley announced Friday. Considering the latest information and expert an...

Vistara imposes travel ban on Kunal Kamra

Full service carrier Vistara on Friday said it has barred stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from taking its flights till April 27. The decision has been taken after Kamra was found guilty for alleged misbehaviour by an internal committee of Ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020