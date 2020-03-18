Kim Kardashian gets trolled for posting selfie onTwitter amid coronavirus

American actor-model, Kim Kardashian was trolled by her Twitter followers for a selfie on Monday and it is now getting torn apart by fans who are asking her to do more amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim has posted a photo on her Twitter account and captioned, "sending everyone lots of love today."

Sending everyone lots of love today pic.twitter.com/JkGqmVXDnR — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 16, 2020

Within minutes, Kim was hit with a ton of demanding messages from fans urging her to use her bank account to provide relief for coronavirus.

How many testing kits could your grotesque wealth buy, Kim? How many hospital beds? How many surgical masks? — Malarkey Kong Country (@cathoderaygirl) March 17, 2020

Many people were tweeting her for money, asking for more testing kits, toilet paper, and vaccines.

"Yes your duck lip selfie is what's going to help everyone during this time," a Twitter user sarcastically replied.

Despite the backlash, Kim's selfie was retweeted over 6,000 times and racked up 114,000 likes.

Later, Kardashian took to all of her social media accounts with a message reminding everyone to take the coronavirus epidemic seriously.

"Please everyone, especially people who are young and healthy, pls take the directions to stay home seriously if you care about the health and safety of your mom, father, grandparents, sisters, brothers, children and community," Kim wrote.

She has also reminded that the virus will not discriminate against race, age, gender, etc.

Also a reminder that this virus does not discriminate against race, age, gender, etc. This applies to us all and we will get through this together. Sending everyone lots of love and keeping everyone in my family's prayers. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 17, 2020

"Unless you are leaving your home to go to work, restock on necessary food and essentials, to see your doctor or to help someone in need such an elderly neighbor, please do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus, "she added.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.