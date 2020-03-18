Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kim Kardashian gets trolled for posting selfie onTwitter amid coronavirus

Kim Kardashian gets trolled for posting selfie onTwitter amid coronavirus
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (kimkardashian)

American actor-model, Kim Kardashian was trolled by her Twitter followers for a selfie on Monday and it is now getting torn apart by fans who are asking her to do more amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim has posted a photo on her Twitter account and captioned, "sending everyone lots of love today."

Within minutes, Kim was hit with a ton of demanding messages from fans urging her to use her bank account to provide relief for coronavirus.

Many people were tweeting her for money, asking for more testing kits, toilet paper, and vaccines.

"Yes your duck lip selfie is what's going to help everyone during this time," a Twitter user sarcastically replied.

Despite the backlash, Kim's selfie was retweeted over 6,000 times and racked up 114,000 likes.

Later, Kardashian took to all of her social media accounts with a message reminding everyone to take the coronavirus epidemic seriously.

"Please everyone, especially people who are young and healthy, pls take the directions to stay home seriously if you care about the health and safety of your mom, father, grandparents, sisters, brothers, children and community," Kim wrote.

She has also reminded that the virus will not discriminate against race, age, gender, etc.

"Unless you are leaving your home to go to work, restock on necessary food and essentials, to see your doctor or to help someone in need such an elderly neighbor, please do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus, "she added.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sanjay Gupta starts scripting 'Shootout 3'

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has revealed that he is in the process of scripting the third installment of the Shootout franchise. For the film, Gupta said he is collaborating with screenwriter Rajat Aroraa, who has penned hits like Once Upon a Ti...

Pound down again after nosediving to lowest since 1985

The British pound lost further ground versus the U.S. dollar and euro overnight into Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic sends the currency reeling to its lowest levels in more than three decades against the greenback.The pound was last d...

SpiceJet to suspend majority of international flights from Mar 21 to April 30 due to COVID-19

In view of coronavirus outbreak, air carrier SpiceJet on Thursday announced to suspend the majority of its international operations from March 21 till April 30. The suspended flights will be resumed as soon as the situation normalises.We ar...

Ker CM seeks support of civic bodies to check third phase

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday sought the support of local body institutions to check the spread of coronavirus in the state, where 24 people including two foreigners, have so far rested positive for the virus and over ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020