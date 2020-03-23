Left Menu
Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19 again

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive again in a second test for COVID-19 conducted on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 15:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 15:56 IST
Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19 again
Kanika Kapoor [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive again in a second test for COVID-19 conducted on Monday. The singer's sample was tested again at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here after her family members raised questions about the initial test reports.

Kanika is reported to be stable as of now. The police are tracing all those who came in contact with her in the last few days. Reportedly, 160 persons came in her contact in three parties after she returned from the UK.

Earlier, the Lucknow police booked Kanika on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city last week despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home. She has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 415 on Monday, including seven deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

