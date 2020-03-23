KBS 2TV’s 'Beautiful Love Wonderful Life' ends, cast says farewell to viewers

KBS 2TV's "Beautiful Love Wonderful Life" continued to be on the high of viewership ratings until the very end.

After the drama came to a conclusion on March 22, the actors have shared some words of farewell and gratitude to the viewers.

Jo Yoon Hee, who has played the role of Kim Seol Ah, shared through her agency, "I would sincerely like to say thank you to all of those who loved 'Beautiful Love Wonderful Life.' I was happy to be working with my respected sunbaes (actors with more experience) as well as my amazing colleagues and hoobaes (actors with less experience). And I'd like to once again thank the staff who worked hard with us until the end."

Kim Jae Young, who took on the role of Goo Jun Hwi, thanked viewers, cast, and crew, and said, "It was my first time in a long drama like this, so I had been worried before we had started filming. When filming began, I learned a lot on set, and the people around me helped me a lot, so I was able to safely make it to the end. The 50 episodes (hour-long episodes) felt both long and short. It was a meaningful time during which I was able to learn a lot and grow while filming.

Seol In Ah revealed a handwritten letter that reads, "Hello. This is Seol In Ah, Chung Ah of 'Beautiful Love Wonderful Life.' I think I've grown a lot in the eight months since I met Chung Ah."

Oh Min Seok shared, "Hello, this is Oh Min Seok who played Do Jin Woo in 'Beautiful Love Wonderful Life.' Thank you so much for loving our drama and showing affection for the character Do Jin Woo. I will return with an even better role in an even better project. Thank you."

Lee Tae Sun, the actor of the character Kang Shi Wol, expressed, "It was a bit difficult and tiring because it was my first time in such a long-running drama, but thanks to the great sunbaes, colleagues, director, and staff, I learned a lot and filmed happily.

Jo Yoo Jung played Kim Yeon Ah, the youngest daughter of her family. She said, "First of all, I want to thank the viewers for watching me though I'm an unfamiliar face and a rookie actress. The director, drama staff, my on-screen mother and father Kim Mi Sook and Park Young Gyu, and other actor sunbaes gave me courage by telling me that I can do well and cheered me on.

Lastly, Ryu Ui Hyun, who took the role of Moon Pa Rang, shared, "It was my first time acting in a long-running weekend drama like this, so I was lacking in many ways.

"It was thanks to our viewers who cheered us on from beginning to end that I was able to gain the energy to act. I'll be back with even better acting, "Hyun added.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.