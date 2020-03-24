Left Menu
After shooting with Shehnaaz, Sidharth to work with this Bigg Boss 13 contestant?

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill also called 'SidNaaz' are coming up with their first music video, 'Bhula Dunga'

File photo Image Credit: Instagram (realsidharthshukla)

'Big Boss' famed and popular television actor, Sidharth Shukla recently, took to his Instagram to share a picture of him and captioned it, "Look into my eyes, what do you see? Revealing the answer in the next post! #BhulaDunga #ComingSoon #StayTuned."

As Sidharth shared the super hot picture of him striking a pose for the camera, surprisingly, he was not the only one asking fans to look into his eyes.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma has also shared a picture with a similar caption. Mahira shared a cute picture of her and captioned it, "Look into my eyes." While Sidharth and Mahira share the same caption for their solo pictures, we wonder if the fellow Bigg Boss contestants are gearing up for a project together.

Look into my eyes, what do you see? Revealing the answer in my next post TOMORROW! . #BhulaDunga #ComingSoon #StayTuned . Captured by: @shivangi.kulkarni Styling by: @iamkenferns Wardrobe: @swagboutique_forhim

Look into my eyes ♥️ . . . . . PC @kellansworld . Styling : @tiara_gal Assisted by : @_anjalirajput @isimrankeswani Outfit by : @Wanderlustbysahiba

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill also called 'SidNaaz' are coming up with their first music video, 'Bhula Dunga' which is releasing today on March 24. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been winning hearts for their chemistry as fans are super excited for their song 'Bhula Dunga'. After the release of the song, it would be interesting to watch Sidharth and Mahira pairing up for something fancy.

