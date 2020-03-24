Rashami Desai talks about Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s chemistry in 'Bhula Dunga'

Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai opens-up on Siddharth and Shehnaz's chemistry. Bigg Boss 13 cutest Jodi Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill's Music Video sung by Darshan Raval 'Bhula Dunga' is finally out. Rashami Desai talks about Siddharth and Shehnaz's chemistry in Bhula Dunga, Says 'It will create magic', according to a news report by Pinkvilla.

Rashmi said, "I am really happy and excited kyunki Shehnaaz kept saying in 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' ki mai pyaar karti hu usse. It's beautiful. I think this song will create magic and Sidharth is a wonderful actor to with. Dono ki chemistry, dosti yaari to itni strong hai, dono ki onscreen kaam karte time kaise hogi, I am also a little excited about it."

'Bhula Dunga' is Sidharth and Shehnaz's first collaboration after Bigg Boss 13. The song is sung and composed by Darshan Raval. And the soulful track Bhula Dunga has already reached 7.7 million views in just eight hours. Sidharth Shukla took the video on his Instagram account and announced the release of the video.

Shehnaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla's chemistry won millions of hearts on the popular reality show Bigg Boss. Now, again the duo is back with their first single together. Sidharth and Shehnaaz look super adorable in this lovely song sung by Darshan Raval. And, fans can not take their eyes from their sizzling chemistry in the song Bhula Dunga.

