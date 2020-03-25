Stray Kids gifts fans with special music video 'On Track' on second anniversary

'Stray Kids', South Korean boy band formed by JYP Entertainment has gifted its fans with a special music video on their second anniversary. On March 25, the group has released "Mixtape: On Track" as the second single of their "Mixtape Project," which started in December with "Mixtape: Gone Days."

Member of the group, Changbin has participated in the composition and lyrics for the song, which expresses taking courage to chase one's dreams again.

The music video features the members working on the production of a short film, and Lee Know and Hyunjin get involved in a love triangle with the female lead.

'Stray Kids' is a group composed of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Originally a nine-people group, member Woojin left Stray Kids due to undisclosed personal reasons in October 2019. The group released their extended play Mixtape in January 2018 and officially debuted on March 25 with 'I Am Not'.

