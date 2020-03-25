WHO praises sand artist for creating awareness on COVID-19

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has appreciated internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik for creating awareness on COVID-19 through sand art. Pattnaik, a resident of Puri town in Odisha, has made a series of sand sculptures asking people to stay at home, refrain from spreading rumours and not to panic to fight the novel coronavirus and tweeted pictures of his creations.

In response to one of such tweets, WHO Director General Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "Art is a powerful tool to send powerful messages to the world. Thank you @sudarsansand for being one of the most beautiful voices against #COVID19 since it started threatening people's lives." In reply, the sand artist said, It is great honour for me to get an appreciation from DG of WHO. As an artist it is my responsibilities to create awareness around the World. Let's fight together against Corona Virus." Earlier on Tuesday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had lauded his attempt to create awareness on the COVID-19 through sand art.

Pattnaik, a Padma Shree awardee, has participated in more than 50 international sand sculpture championships across the world and won many awards..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.