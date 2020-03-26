Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yesteryear Bollywood star Nimmi passes away

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 14:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 14:13 IST
Yesteryear Bollywood star Nimmi passes away

Nimmi, the doe-eyed star of 1950s and '60s Hindi movies such as "Aan", "Barsaat" and "Deedar", has died after prolonged illness. She was 88. The actor was brought to a suburban Juhu hospital on Wednesday after she complained of breathlessness. She died in the evening, family sources told PTI.

"She was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon after she complained of breathlessness. She passed away this evening. She had been unwell for quite sometime. She had been in and out of hospital this year," the source added. Nimmi will be buried at a cemetery in Reay Road in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. The actor, born as Nawab Banoo, came to be known by her screen name 'Nimmi', which was given to her by filmmaker Raj Kapoor, who first spotted her as a shy teen on the sets of his film "Andaz".

Raj Kapoor cast her as the second lead in "Barsaat" in 1949. The film had three popular songs -- 'Barsaat me hamse mile tum', 'Hawa me udta jaye' and 'Meri Patli qamar hai' -- picturised on her. After the success of "Barsaat", there was no turning back for Nimmi. Though the actor often played the second fiddle to the popular heroines of her era, she established herself in the roles of ill-fated lover or the feisty village belle.

Such was her popularity that an extended dream sequence was added in "Aan" as distributors felt her character dies too early in the film. Inspired from William Shakespeare's play "Taming of the Shrew", the film had Nadia and Dilip Kumar in lead roles but Nimmi as village belle Mangala left a lasting impression on viewers mind. The film released with the title 'Savage Princess' in England and in France as "Mangla, fille des Indes" (Mangla, the daughter of India). The actor had created headlined at the London premiere of the film by refusing to let actor Errol Flynn kiss her hand. According to reports, Nimmi told Flynn, 'You cannot do that, I'm an Indian girl", which led to headlines like 'unkissed girl of India' in the British papers. Nimmi worked with top actors of her era, including Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand and Ashok Kumar in films "Sazaa", "Aan", "Uran Khatola", "Bhai-Bhai", "Kundan", "Mere Mehboob", "Pooja Ke Phool", "Akashdeep", "Love and God", which was her last film. She left movies to get married to writer-director S Ali Raza, who passed away in 2007. Mourning her death, Saira Banu said it was a personal loss to her and Dilip Kumar, who worked with Nimmi in five movies.

"Dilip sahab and I are feeling a deep sense of personal loss at the passing away of our beloved Nimmi ji. She was my elder. She had always maintained close contacts with sahab and I through her beautiful, loving prolific, hand-written personal letters in Urdu. "Nimmi ji spent good time with my mother Naseem Banu and through my mother and my husband, I built a bond with her. Such stalwarts are rare. Nimmiji will be missed. May Allah bless her with Jannat," Banu tweeted. Actor Rishi Kapoor wrote, "RIP. Thank you Nimmi aunty for all the blessings and love for Bobby on its premiere release. You were part of the RK family. Barsaat was your first film. Allha aapko Jannat naseeb kare. Ameen." Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt said, "You may win your hearts desire, but in the end you are cheated of it by death. Goodbye Nimmiji". "A beautiful and extremely talented actress and a beautiful and humble human being passes on. #RIP #Nimmi ji," tweeted Jaaved Jaaferi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Degwar and Shahpur sector of Poonch district on Tuesday. At around 730 pm on Tuesday, Pakistan started firing first with mortars and other small weapons along the LoC.The Indian army retaliated befitt...

Rajnath Singh urges Armed Forces to gear up preparedness to deal with COVID-19

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held a review meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Defence MoD on the action plan of the Ministry to deal with the COVID-19 situation, here today. During the meeting, Raksha Mantri expressed appr...

Noida: No restriction on hawkers, online home-delivery services, says admin

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Thursday allowed home-delivery services, including those delivering food, medicines and groceries, and the hawkers selling fruits and vegetables to operate without any pass amid the ongoing lockdown,...

Tennis-Tokyo postponement could delay retirement for India's Paes

Veteran Indian tennis player Leander Paes is contemplating extending his career by another year to bid for an eighth Olympic appearance following the postponement of the Tokyo Games to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Paes, who will tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020