​Factories in Europe producing arms ​for Ukraine are ‌legitimate and ​potential military targets for Russia, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Zakharova told a ‌press briefing that European countries were directly involved in the conflict through their military support for Ukraine, adding that such activity delayed a resolution ‌to the war. She was responding to a question about Poland's ‌apparent readiness to host a factory producing Patriot interceptor missiles for Ukraine. NATO and many European countries say they will continue to do everything they can to ⁠support ​Ukraine and help it ⁠push back Russian forces and shoot down drones and missiles.

"Weapons factories in European ⁠countries that produce arms for Ukraine are potential military targets for Russia, ​and one should not assume that military factories outside Ukrainian territory which ⁠produce weapons for the Kyiv regime will be safe. Anyone who thinks so ⁠is ​mistaken," said Zakharova. “European countries are directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict. They are not merely providing aid. By opening arms factories ⁠and joint ventures, they are fully involved. And this only delays a ⁠resolution to ⁠the conflict rather than bringing it closer, as some forces in Europe think or imagine,” she ‌added.