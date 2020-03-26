Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (miakhalifa)

The Lebanese-American pornographic actress, Mia Khalifa recently shared a picture on her Instagram account in which she has said that she has not showered for two days.

In her post, she captioned, "I haven't showered in two days, this was the last time I wore something not elastic 😭"

View this post on Instagram

I haven't showered in two days, this was the last time I wore something not elastic 😭

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on

We can not deny the fact that Mia Khalifa is having a huge social media following as her post gets more than 557k likes. The 27-year-old Lebanese-American social media personality took to Instagram with a rewarding venture for her fans who are stuck at home due to the global coronavirus epidemic.

Mia captioned, " Kinda miss the outdoors / Kinda happy indoors where I'm not infecting anyone high risk or myself #saferathome #butijustgottheseeditsback 😂"

Also, Mia Khalifa has revealed her marriage date with her boyfriend, Robert Sandberg who is a Swedish chef.

Mia made the announcement via social media that Robert Sandberg proposed to her. She revealed that her answer was Yes.

"Chicago. One year ago today, @robertsandberg, a nervous mess, asked me to marry him ♥️ The answer was yes then, yes today, and yes for life on June 10th," said Mia Khalifa.

If Mia Khalifa and Robert Sandberg marry each other, it will her second marriage. She was reportedly married to her high school beau in February 2011. They separated in 2014 and divorced in 2016. During that period, mainly between 2014 and 2015, she was a pornographic actress.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Degwar and Shahpur sector of Poonch district on Tuesday. At around 730 pm on Tuesday, Pakistan started firing first with mortars and other small weapons along the LoC.The Indian army retaliated befitt...

Rajnath Singh urges Armed Forces to gear up preparedness to deal with COVID-19

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held a review meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Defence MoD on the action plan of the Ministry to deal with the COVID-19 situation, here today. During the meeting, Raksha Mantri expressed appr...

Noida: No restriction on hawkers, online home-delivery services, says admin

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Thursday allowed home-delivery services, including those delivering food, medicines and groceries, and the hawkers selling fruits and vegetables to operate without any pass amid the ongoing lockdown,...

Tennis-Tokyo postponement could delay retirement for India's Paes

Veteran Indian tennis player Leander Paes is contemplating extending his career by another year to bid for an eighth Olympic appearance following the postponement of the Tokyo Games to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Paes, who will tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020