Left Menu
Development News Edition

On public demand, 'Ramayan' & 'Mahabharat' makes comeback during lockdown

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 20:56 IST
On public demand, 'Ramayan' & 'Mahabharat' makes comeback during lockdown

Doordarshan will be telecasting mythological series "Ramayan" and "Mahabharat" from Saturday on public demand, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday. Many social media users had demanded the airing of "Ramayan" , directed by Ramanand Sagar, and Mahabharat, directed by B R Chopra, amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Two days ago, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati said they were working on it.

On Friday, Javadekar tweeted about the development. "Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm. @narendramodi @PIBIndia @DDNational," the Union minister wrote on Twitter.

Later in the day, he tweeted that DD Bharati will be airing "Mahabharat" as well from Saturday. "Happy to announce that @DD_Bharati will relay from tomorrow Saturday 28th March popular serial Mahabharat at 12 noon and 7 pm everyday," he said in a tweet.

Vempati thanked Javadekar and the Sagar family for the development in a series of tweets. "Thank you Sir for all your guidance and support in making this happen at this time," the Prasar Bharati CEO said.

"A dedicated team of DD officers worked through the day yesterday and through the night to make this happen even as they stayed away from home and their families. Kudos to the entire team who worked on a war footing in response to immense demand from the viewers to watch the epic," he added. "Heartfelt thanks to the Sagar Family for this service to the Nation during this moment who took immense effort to mobilise their resources and made available content to Team @ddnational in Mumbai on a war footing," the Prasar Bharati CEO said in another tweet.

Vempati also tweeted about bringing back more iconic content on the public broadcaster. "Stay tuned for more iconic content to come back on Doordarshan over the next few days as you relive the nostalgia while we observe the Lockdown, staying home to save lives," he tweeted.

Based on Lord Ram's life, "Ramayan" was first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 and attained a cult status. It featured Arun Govil in the role of Lord Ram and Deepika Chikhaliya in the role of Sita. It was brought to the screen by Sagar Arts. The other series "Mahabharat" , based on the eponymous epic, first aired in 1988 and was a show that made many actors attain iconic status.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Maha lockdown: Ambulance, others caught ferrying people

Several vehicles meant for essential service and emergency use were intercepted in neighbouring Navi Mumbai carrying people leaving for their hometowns despite a ban on such travel under lockdown norms in place for the novel coronavirus out...

Russian, Japanese basketball leagues cancel seasons

Professional basketball leagues in Russia and Japan canceled the remainder of their seasons. The Japanese B League announced it will call off attempts to resume play. The VTB League, with teams from Russia, Poland, Belarus, Estonia and Kaza...

Women's Evian golf major postponed over coronavirus

Organisers on Friday announced the postponement of the womens Evian Championships, put back because of the coronavirus pandemic. Originally scheduled for July 23-26, the championship, held in Evian-les-Bains, France, has been switched to Au...

Centre asks states to stop mass exodus of migrant workers; Amit Shah speaks to CMs

The Centre has asked state governments to take steps to prevent a mass exodus of migrant workers in the wake of the national lockdown even as they gathered in thousands in Ghazipur on the Delhi border on Friday desperate to reach their home...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020