For those serving the nation, Pitstop offers vehicle repairs

Pitstop has launched the #AtYourService campaign in nine cities - Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad as a service to the ones who are serving the nation, without any service or labour charges. Delivery personnel, grocery, fire, police, ambulance, medics and workers using a vehicle and facing an issue can reach Pitstop at 6262621234 or log on to "www.getpitstop.com" Pitstop's team will work with selected partner garages and doorstep van teams to get these vehicles up and running again, the doorstep car service and repairs provider said in a statement.

"All kinds of electrical and mechanical repairs are included...jump start, general service, accidental repairs, oil leakage, radiator damage, battery issues....", the statement added. "We salute the heroes out there who are fighting for us on the streets and ensuring we get our essentials on time during this pandemic and are happy to launch #AtYourService campaign to help them out with any service support they need, at any hour of the day," said Mihir Mohan, CEO & Founder, Pitstop.

In accordance with the state-issued guidelines for battling the outbreak of COVID-19, Pitstop has suspended all doorstep and garage services (except for essential service providers) until April 14, it was stated.PTI RS SS PTI PTI PTI.

