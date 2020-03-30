Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unprecedented and unforeseen echo of Hare-Krishna at Delhi Airport

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 00:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 00:50 IST
Unprecedented and unforeseen echo of Hare-Krishna at Delhi Airport
Image Credit: Twitter (@ANI)

The spread of COVID 19 is forcing the lockdown of cities worldwide. Unprecedented and unforeseen is happening around the world. As humans retreat into their homes and more and more countries go under coronavirus lockdown, wild animals are slipping cover to explore the empty streets of some of our biggest cities. Wild boar have descended from the hills around Barcelona while sika deer are nosing their way around the deserted metro stations of Nara, Japan.

Another unusual happened at Delhi Airport. The group of foreigners singing bhajan Hare-Krishna, Hare-Rama. Watch the video twitted by Kiran Bedi below.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

PM salutes AAI employees for raising Rs 20 cr for COVID-19 relief fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

France steps up coronavirus evacuations from packed hospitals

France on Sunday staged its largest evacuation of coronavirus patients to date from hospitals in the hard-hit east, increasing efforts to free up intensive care units as officials warned of an influx of serious cases in the coming days. Two...

Community kitchen in Mathura feeding the needy

Lucknow, Mar 29 PTI Congress leader Pradeep Mathur and other social activists in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura district have transformed a food service organisation into a community kitchen amid the lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic. A ...

Three Indians among 42 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore

Three Indian nationals were among the 42 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore on Sunday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 844, according to the Ministry of Health. Of the new cases, 24 are imported and have a t...

Delhi police detects fake UPI ID created to cheat PM CARES donors; blocked

Delhi polices cybercrime unit has detected a fake Unified Payments Interface UPI ID created with a motive to cheat the donors of the newly launched PM CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said on Sunday. Anyesh Ro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020