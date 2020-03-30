Kim Kardashian gets trolled as she wants to go blonde after quarantine

American model, businesswoman, and actress, Kim Kardashian, recently got trolled by followers on Twitter for sharing a picture of her's with blond hair.

The 38-year-old model is missing the ability to change up her hair whenever she pleases as the salons are temporarily shut down and social distancing is in full effect due to the coronavirus outbreak. Sharing a throwback image on Sunday, March 29, in which she note how her hair has had time to heal while staying at home.

'My hair is gonna be so healthy after this quarantined time. Contemplating dying it blonde when we can have human interaction again,' Kim Kardashian captioned the image.

My hair is gonna be so healthy after this quarantined time. Contemplating dying it blonde when we can have human interaction again. pic.twitter.com/0BXcRk9Fzz — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 30, 2020

Though her tweet got more than 23.4K likes, netizens are not liking the gesture of Kim Kardashian and remind her that people are dying in the threat of the novel coronavirus.

people are dying, kimberly — jas ☆ (@goldenswxft) March 30, 2020

Well, this is not the first time netizens trolled her for her post. Recently she was slammed for exploiting the coronavirus pandemic with 'facemask selfie' wearing a breathing mask to promote her friend's luxury crisis kit.

The actor-model has announced that she is donating 1million dollars to families affected by the coronavirus to support mothers and children in need during this time.

To support Mothers and Children in need during this time, I'm proud to announce @SKIMS is committed to donating $1M to families affected by COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/cmk9wmmQgY — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 27, 2020

Kim is being praised by her fans for this gesture. One of her fans captioned, "that's so kind of you Kim remember where not all bullies. Stay safe during this pandemic."

