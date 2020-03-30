Stranger Things: Will season 4 be the last season? Get other updates

.Stranger Things' is one of the famous and most loved series also there was a lot of talking about the series after season 3 ended.

Well, the creators of the show are all set to end the show with five seasons, so this is not the last season. There were rumors all around that the show will end with 4 seasons and there will not be any more seasons after this.

It all depends on Duffer Brothers how much story do they want to tell decides the number of episodes that will be there in this season. There were 8 episodes in season 1, 9 episodes in season 2 and then again 8 episodes in season 3

Also, there are rumors that season 4 will be split into two halves and the second half will air later and will officially be called 'Stranger Things season 5'. While it is not sure that the storyline will be changed or the previous one will be continued so it can not be predicted early, but there will be a season 5 as Netflix is not going to end its most famous franchise so soon.

The show is officially returning with a new season. Also, the 'Stranger Things season 3' trailer reveals that hopper who died at the end of season 3 is alive.

Production is currently suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. In an Instagram live David Harbour confirmed that 'Stranger Things season 4' which was meant to release in early 2021 is delayed till any further updates and news.

