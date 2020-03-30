Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stranger Things: Will season 4 be the last season? Get other updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 16:48 IST
Stranger Things: Will season 4 be the last season? Get other updates
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Stranger_Things)

.Stranger Things' is one of the famous and most loved series also there was a lot of talking about the series after season 3 ended.

Well, the creators of the show are all set to end the show with five seasons, so this is not the last season. There were rumors all around that the show will end with 4 seasons and there will not be any more seasons after this.

It all depends on Duffer Brothers how much story do they want to tell decides the number of episodes that will be there in this season. There were 8 episodes in season 1, 9 episodes in season 2 and then again 8 episodes in season 3

Also, there are rumors that season 4 will be split into two halves and the second half will air later and will officially be called 'Stranger Things season 5'. While it is not sure that the storyline will be changed or the previous one will be continued so it can not be predicted early, but there will be a season 5 as Netflix is not going to end its most famous franchise so soon.

The show is officially returning with a new season. Also, the 'Stranger Things season 3' trailer reveals that hopper who died at the end of season 3 is alive.

Production is currently suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. In an Instagram live David Harbour confirmed that 'Stranger Things season 4' which was meant to release in early 2021 is delayed till any further updates and news.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics organisers in talks to hold opening ceremony on July 23, 2021 - Asahi TV

The organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are in final-stage discussions to hold the opening ceremony for the rescheduled Games on July 23, 2021, Japans Asahi TV reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.The International Olympics Committe...

Facebook commits $100 mln to support news media hurt by virus crisis

Facebook Inc on Monday pledged 100 million in financing and advertising spending to support news organizations, including local publishers in the United States, reeling from pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic. News publishers, especia...

Lockmaker Assa Abloy cuts dividend after Swedish call for action

Assa Abloy, the worlds biggest lockmaker, lowered proposed 2019 dividend on Monday and said it had begun cost cuts because of uncertainty resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Companies around the world are facing calls from governments ...

UK's Prince Charles, 71, out of self-isolation and in good health

British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, 71, who had tested positive for coronavirus, is out of self-isolation and is in good health, his spokesman said on Monday.Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020