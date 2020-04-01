Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese 'light painter' takes artistic inspiration from virus

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 01-04-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 14:10 IST
Chinese 'light painter' takes artistic inspiration from virus

A Chinese artist has paid tribute to doctors and nurses and their months-long battle to treat virus-stricken patients in his latest light painting creations. Roy Wang and his team used the photographic technique of light painting to "draw" white wings on the back of a model posing in a white hazmat suit, the protective gear that has come to symbolise medical workers fighting the virus worldwide.

The model stood frozen as the camera shutter was opened, with Wang darting around her in the dark, using an electric light held aloft to draw in the air. "The medical workers, in Chinese we call them 'the angels in white' -- they are saving the human, saving us," he told AFP.

"So I feel like I should create some light paintings to show respect for them." Since the virus first emerged late last year, at least 34 medical workers have died in China, according to official figures. Wang also created a visual depiction of the virus, which has killed more than 40,000 around the world, using a neon green light.

As the coronavirus has developed into a global pandemic, Wang's next project is called "Light the world up", in which he collects the most inspiring words from his friends overseas and tries to light paint them in different languages. "This is not just a problem of China, but a problem of the whole world," he said.

"We will get through the hard times, and the Earth will become better and better.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Olympic flame to stay a month in Fukushima; next stop unsure

The Olympic flame will be on display until the end of April in Japans northeastern prefecture of Fukushima. Tokyo Olympic and prefecture officials held an official handover ceremonyon Wednesday at the J-Village National Training Center in F...

BEL achieves record turnover in excess of Rs 12,500 crore

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited BEL posted a turnover in excess of Rs 12,500 crore Provisional Unaudited during 2019-20, a six per cent growth over the previous years figure of Rs 11,789 crore. BELs order book as on Wednesd...

CBSE to offer 'Applied Mathematics' as elective for class 11, 12 students

After introducing two levels of mathematics papers for class 10 students, CBSE will now offer Applied Mathematics as an academic elective at the senior secondary level for those who do not want to take it up for higher studies or wont opt f...

Worker crunch hits world's top medical glove maker as demand spikes

The worlds biggest maker of medical gloves is grappling with a serious shortage of workers as it tries to meet a huge surge in demand as countries such as the United States run out of personal protective gear due to the coronavirus outbreak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020