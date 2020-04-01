Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Punjab cop spreads awareness through song

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-04-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 20:57 IST
COVID-19: Punjab cop spreads awareness through song

A Punjab police sub-inspector has found a unique way to spread awareness about precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus pandemic. Taking to music, Sub-Inspector Baljinder Singh can be seen singing a Punjabi song, the video of which has gone viral on social media, earning praise from the chief minister.

In the video, Singh is cautioning the people to protect their elders and children who are vulnerable to the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease). "Desh mere de vasiyo, ek ral ke muhim challayee, iss corona virus utte ethe hi bann laayey (People of the country, we should collectively run a campaign against coronavirus and prevent it from spreading)," sings Singh.

He asks people to use masks, sanitisers and gloves to keep the deadly COVID-19 at bay, and urged them to do a 'namaste' from a safe distance. The song is written by Assistant Sub-Inspector Partap Paras.

The video of the song shows cops are giving training to children from the poor strata about how to wear masks and giving sanitisers to the people for use. The cops were also shown distributing food and other essential items to the needy.

In the song, Singh also urges people to follow all steps recommended by the health authorities to check spread of infection. "Is aafat de agge datt ke khadiye, ichcha shakti naal is virus naal ladiye (we should fight this virus with will power)," he says in the four-minute song.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has shared the video of the song on his Twitter handle. "A song on precautions against Coronavirus by SI Baljinder Singh of @PunjabPoliceIndia. A creative way of spreading awareness on COVID-19," Singh tweeted.

The song came after many police officials at several places were criticised for brutally thrashing people for violating curfew restrictions last week. PTI CHS VSD RDK HMB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Democrat Sanders calls on Wisconsin to postpone Tuesday primary

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Wednesday called on Wisconsin to postpone its April 7 primary, citing the risk from the novel coronavirus.People should not be forced to put their lives on the line to vote, which is why 1...

Rajasthan jail inmates can now communicate with family members through video call

Amid a nationwide lockdown to end the spread of novel coronavirus, the Rajasthan Prisons Department has introduced an initiative to enable jail inmates in the state communicate with their family members through video call. The department in...

Noida: COVID-19 cases rise to 48, DM urges people to stay indoors

Ten new coronavirus patients were detected in Noida and Greater Noida in past 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar district to 48, officials said on Wednesday. Three of them were detected on Tuesday nigh...

COVID-19: 33 SC judges donate Rs 50,000 each to PM CARES Fund

All 33 judges in the Supreme Court on Wednesday donated Rs 50,000 each to the PM CARES Fund. Till now, several people including businesspersons, sports personalities, political leaders and Bollywood actors, have contributed to the PM CARES ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020