Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set
Updated: 02-04-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 14:13 IST
Peaky Blinders, one of the most popular shows on Netflix has not yet confirmed its release date of season 6 because of the current coronavirus pandemic which makes the show on hold. However, looking at the delay due to the pandemic viewers can expect the series to come in late 2020 or sometime in 2021.
Makers have announced the halt of the production in their Instagram account saying, "after much consideration and in light of the developing situation concerning COVID-19 the start of production of Peaky Blinders Series 6 has been postponed."
An announcement on Peaky Blinders Season 6.
The plot of Peaky Blinders Season 6 reveals that the pub worker Micky comes out as a betrayer. He feeds intel to the London gang to use against the Shelbys. Tommy then kills him as punishment and burns his body.
Michael Gray also arouses a lot of suspicions. He reveals that he wants to expand the family business to the US and lead the team there. Therefore, we can expect that the power play between him and Tommy will continue in the next season.
Moreover, the makers have decided to make some changes in the set design. In a recent post the director, Anthony Byrne has announced some changes to the Peaky Blinders set.
A note from our director @antobyrne75: Hello to all you Peaky's out there. As all the pubs are shut and you are all hopefully staying at home and washing your hands. I wanted to share something with you all. Here is a sneak peek at the new Garrison pub. I want to point out that it was almost finished and is lit in these images by work lights and not by our amazing cinematographer, Mathieu Plainfosse. This is the back bar of the Garrison Pub. I didn't want to change the front bar too much for story reasons that I can't go in to, but I wanted to change the back bar and in discussions with Nicole Northridge, our amazing Production Designer who I worked with on S5, we wanted to make it very dark and use black and gold in the colour scheme. Black and Gold are two colours that run thematically through S6 and I wanted to layer them anywhere I could that made sense to the locations or the characters who would be in those locations. As to the significance and themes that black and gold represent, well… you'll just have to wait and see. But I was really happy with the way the set looked at this point and we spent a lot of time on the wallpaper, the embossed filigree and getting the right tone of the gold and the black. Tell us all what you think. Stay safe and healthy. By order of...
The pictures mostly show the Garrison Pub in its new look. The pub looks darker and intense from previous brighter versions. In the caption, the director explains the set changes.
Byrne said that he wanted to change the backside of the pub. He is making adjustments to the backside without changing the front to compliment the storyline of Season 6. The director also said that Black and Gold color will play an integral part in season 6. Therefore, He is adding both black and gold wherever he can to fit the whole vibe of season 6.
