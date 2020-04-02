Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

Peaky Blinders, one of the most popular shows on Netflix has not yet confirmed its release date of season 6 because of the current coronavirus pandemic which makes the show on hold. However, looking at the delay due to the pandemic viewers can expect the series to come in late 2020 or sometime in 2021.

Makers have announced the halt of the production in their Instagram account saying, "after much consideration and in light of the developing situation concerning COVID-19 the start of production of Peaky Blinders Series 6 has been postponed."

View this post on Instagram An announcement on Peaky Blinders Season 6. A post shared by Peaky Blinders (@peakyblindersofficial) on Mar 16, 2020 at 5:21am PDT

The plot of Peaky Blinders Season 6 reveals that the pub worker Micky comes out as a betrayer. He feeds intel to the London gang to use against the Shelbys. Tommy then kills him as punishment and burns his body.

Michael Gray also arouses a lot of suspicions. He reveals that he wants to expand the family business to the US and lead the team there. Therefore, we can expect that the power play between him and Tommy will continue in the next season.

Moreover, the makers have decided to make some changes in the set design. In a recent post the director, Anthony Byrne has announced some changes to the Peaky Blinders set.

The pictures mostly show the Garrison Pub in its new look. The pub looks darker and intense from previous brighter versions. In the caption, the director explains the set changes.

Byrne said that he wanted to change the backside of the pub. He is making adjustments to the backside without changing the front to compliment the storyline of Season 6. The director also said that Black and Gold color will play an integral part in season 6. Therefore, He is adding both black and gold wherever he can to fit the whole vibe of season 6.

