Jeon So-min to halt all activities including 'Running Man' due to health concerns

South Korean actress, Jeon So-min's agency, 'Entertainment IAM' has announced that Jeon So-min will be temporarily halting all activities due to health concerns.

On April 2, 'Entertainment IAM' stated, "Jun So Min has decided to take a break due to recent signs of exhaustion. It is completely unrelated to COVID-19, and it is simply a hiatus due to fatigue."

Earlier, on March 30, Jun So Min went to the doctor and received treatment because she was not in good physical condition. She is currently resting at home.

Highlighting that Jeon So-min's health issues had nothing to do with coronavirus, the agency added, "It is nothing severe, and her physical health simply deteriorated because of accumulated fatigue."

'Entertainment IAM' also said that 'Running Man' (a reality-variety show that stars Yu Jae Seok, Kim Jong Kook, Haha, Jee Seok Jin, Song Ji Hyo, Lee Kwang Soo, Jeon So-min, and Yang Se Chan) does not have any shoots planned for the next two weeks, and Jun So Min plans to use that time in order to recover.

Jeon So-min made her debut in 2004 with 'Miracle'. In 2006, she made her big-screen debut through the film, 'Cinderella'. Jeon played her first leading role in 2013 with television series 'Princess Aurora'. She received recognition at the 2013 MBC Drama Awards, where she won the "Best New Actress Award".

