Cop sings Bhojpuri song to spread awareness on COVID-19

A Railway policeman posted here is spreading awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic by singing a Bhojpuri song. “Jan Jan curfew lagai ho, corona toh ke jai ke padi (curfew is followed by everyone and corona you will have to retreat),” is the song penned by post incharge Akshay Kumar Mishra.

The song tells people about the precautionary measures to protect themselves from the deadly virus. Mishra's song has been liked and shared by thousands of people on social media platforms.

“The song is written by me and I took the tune from a popular Bhojpuri folk. Bhojpuri is spoken and understood in this area so I decided to create awareness with the song," Mishra told PTI on Tuesday. Native of Ballia and posted in Gorakhpur for the last four years, Mishra hopes his efforts would create awareness about social distancing, sanitization and complete lockdown to effectively check the spread of coronavirus.

"I hope my song would create awareness and even if it makes a little difference, I'll be blessed,” Mishra said..

