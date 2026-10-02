UP: Ganga Aarti, cleanliness drive held in Varanasi to mark Gandhi, Shastri birth anniversaries

With a message of global peace, a Ganga aarti and cleanliness drive were organised at the banks of the Ganga in Varanasi on Thursday to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries. The event paid tribute to Gandhi, who showed the world the path of non-violence, and Shastri, who gave the country the slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan".

As part of the programme, the banks of the Ganga at the front ghat were cleaned, with Namami Gange conveying the message that cleanliness is the most beautiful tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. The cleanliness drive was conducted in coordination with the Namami Gange Kashi region coordinator and Municipal Corporation cleanliness brand ambassador Rajesh Shukla. The initiative was aimed at encouraging greater public participation in the cleanliness drive and promoting environmental protection.

Emphasis was also placed on youth-led cleanliness initiatives, with the message of "service through cleanliness" being conveyed to the country. During the programme, an aarti was performed to Mother Ganga with the Tricolour, while participants carried pictures of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. The event also emphasised environmental protection, respecting the balance of nature and protecting biodiversity.

While appealing to the public, Ganga Sevak Rajesh Shukla said Gandhi had given several guiding principles of life, including cleanliness, and that cleanliness was the most beautiful tribute to him. "Revered Bapu has given us many guiding principles of life, cleanliness being one of them. In fact, cleanliness is the most beautiful tribute to Bapu. Bapu's life, which gives the message of truth, non-violence and love, provides us with constant inspiration and guidance," Shukla said.

He also highlighted Shastri's message of unity and self-reliance through simplicity, honesty and national service. He said, "Lal Bahadur Shastri's main message was of unity and self-reliance of the country through simplicity, honesty, national service and 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'."

The programme was attended by Namami Gange Kashi region coordinator and Municipal Corporation cleanliness brand ambassador Rajesh Shukla, along with Subhash Srivastava, Pramod Kumar Pandey, Lallan Pandey, Mahendra Tiwari, Vinod Singh, Balaji Mishra, Ram Singh, Raj Kapoor, Krishnanand, Ashish Kumar Rai and Kedarnath Tripathi. (ANI)