FMCG major Marico expects significant decline in revenue due to COVID-19 lockdown
Fast-moving consumer goods major Marico expects a decline in revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) during the fourth quarter of FY20 due to national lockdown to contain the outbreak of COVID-19.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-04-2020 10:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 10:53 IST
Fast-moving consumer goods major Marico expects a decline in revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) during the fourth quarter of FY20 due to national lockdown to contain the outbreak of COVID-19. The production is currently suspended at the company's manufacturing units. The distribution network has also been significantly impacted due to the lack of manpower at each point.
"We are focusing on the movement of essential food and grocery items to the consumers subject to necessary approvals from local government authorities and taking all possible efforts to ensure uninterrupted supplies of essential products to our customers across channels (general trade, modern trade and e-commerce) within the existing constraints," it said in a quarterly update. However, the company could register sales largely in the edible oils and foods portfolio. The continued healthy growth in the Saffola portfolio was further topped up by households stocking up on food and essential items in the early stages of the outbreak.
Overall, the India business posted a low single-digit volume decline in the quarter. With COVID-19 assuming the nature of a pandemic, the company said its international businesses were also affected. With many of the territories experiencing partial or complete lockdown in March, the international business recorded a mid-single-digit decline on a constant currency basis.
"In these unprecedented times, the company will aim to serve its consumers to the extent possible by exhibiting agility and resilient execution until normalcy returns. At the same time, it has started an aggressive cost management exercise to mitigate the impact of reduced sales." Marico is one of India's leading consumer products companies in the global beauty and wellness space. During 2018-19, it recorded a turnover of Rs 7,300 crore through its products sold in India and chosen markets in Asia and Africa. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
1,023 COVID-19 positive cases with links to Tablighi Jamaat reported from 17 states: Health ministry
Tatas pledge Rs 500 crore support in fight against Covid-19
COVID-19: Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev orders deployment of ACP-rank officers at every quarantine centre.
Govt adopts strategy for cluster containment to contain spread of COVID-19 : Health Ministry
3 members of a family in Delhi found positive for COVID-19: Police