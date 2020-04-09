Left Menu
Development News Edition

Titan says 'severe' impact of coronavirus on Q4 revenue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 12:15 IST
Titan says 'severe' impact of coronavirus on Q4 revenue

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Watch and jewellery maker Titan Company on Thursday said its January-March quarter revenue growth has been "impacted severely" following disruptions on account of Covid-19. The company said its revenue from its jewellery division declined by 5 per cent due to "lost sales" in March. It had a revenue growth of 16.5 per cent in January and February.

“Consequent to the serious disruptions in operations in March, revenue growth for the quarter and consequently for the year has been impacted severely," Titan said in its quarterly update. The company further said it is working out its strategy to manage this crisis with particular focus on ensuring adequate liquidity is available till normalcy returns.

"Cost will be another major focus area for the company in these trying times," Titan said. The company said sales of jewels division was picking up till the disruption on account of Covid-19. The company had closed all stores from March 22, following a nation-wide lockdown announced by the government.

The company further said the wedding jewellery sales were good till Covid-19 disruption. Its 'Watches & Wearables' division reported a growth of one per cent, despite the significant loss of sales in the month of March.

"E-commerce was the fastest growing channel for both Q4 and full year. Retail sales in Large Format Stores or LFS (Shop-in-shops) also grew well aided by valentine activation sales and new product introductions,” it said. While, its eye wear division reported a decline of 20 per cent in revenue in the January-March quarter.

However, its other businesses segment, which is relatively small, witnessed a strong growth of 42 per cent during the quarter over the same period last year. "In fragrances, Fastrack perfumes continue to increase its distribution reach and is now available across over 1,800 outlets and e-commerce channels. "Taneira" opened two stores during the quarter, one each in Mumbai and Bangalore, taking the total store count for the business to twelve covering five cities,” it said.

India is presently going through an unprecedented complete lockdown of three weeks, ending on April 14, to prevent the spread of the virus.  PTI KRH DRR DRR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

103-year-old Italian says 'courage, faith' helped beat virus

To recover from the coronavirus, as she did, Ada Zanusso recommends courage and faith, the same qualities that have served her well in her nearly 104 years. Italy, along with neighboring France, has Europes largest population of what has be...

Railways introduces 109 time-table parcel trains on 58 routes to supply essential commodities

In a major boost to the supply chain across the country amid the lockdown, the Railways has introduced unhindered services of109 timetabled parcel trains for nationwide transportation of essential commodities and other goods. It said that t...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12.30 PM IN THE PIPELINE Odisha to extend lockdown till April 30 schools to remain closed till June 17 CM Naveen Patnaik. ON THE WIRE NATION DEL3 VIRUS-CASES Death toll due to COVID-19 touches ...

Rockets hit U.S. air base in Afghanistan; no casualties

Five rockets hit a U.S. air base in Afghanistan on Thursday, but there were no casualties, two senior security officials said, and no militant group immediately claimed responsibility. The attack comes as the Afghan government has launched ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020