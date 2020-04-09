Left Menu
NIIT launches free remote work kit to support fight against COVID-19

Skills and talent development leader NIIT Ltd said on Thursday it has designed and launched a remote work kit course to support India's fight against COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 14:43 IST
NIIT is a leading skills and talent development corporation building a manpower pool for global industry requirements. Image Credit: ANI

Skills and talent development leader NIIT Ltd said on Thursday it has designed and launched a remote work kit course to support India's fight against COVID-19. The online course is available free on the company's portal and will help facilitate remote working for adults. It is suited for corporate executives, small and medium businesspersons, and management students.

The online course covers areas such as how to set up a remote office, establishing a remote presence, setting up and running virtual meetings, time management while working from home, remote business etiquettes, and also best practices derived from NIIT's experience of working with the best companies globally. "It is abundantly clear that COVID-19 pandemic not only poses a massive health challenge, it will also lead to an economic slowdown and a change in how businesses are conducted worldwide," said Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Thadani.

"In the immediate term, work from home is important to not only maintain social distancing but also as a means of keeping the economy ticking. Going forward, it has the potential to become a norm rather than an exception," he said in a statement. (ANI)

