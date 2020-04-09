Sun TV Network, group firms donate Rs 10 cr to coronavirus relief funds

Sun TV Network along with its group firms on Thursday announced donation of Rs 10 crore to coronavirus relief funds. The employees of Sun TV and other affiliated group companies numbering more than 6,000 will also contribute one day's salary, the company said in a statement.

The fund will be donated for several initiatives currently under way at various states of India including, donations to various programmes initiated by the Government of India and state governments; partnering with NGOs that are providing succour to migrant labourers displaced from their livelihoods and other initiatives related to COVID 19 relief work. The donation will also be used for providing financial assistance to daily wage earners, working either directly or indirectly associated with TV, movie industry and other allied activities, it added.

In addition, the group is actively exploring other options to leverage its resources, including all its media assets, so that greater awareness can be spread among millions of viewers across India and rest of the world, it said. Sun TV Network operates satellite TV channels across four languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and owns FM radio stations pan-India..

