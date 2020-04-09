Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sun TV Network, group firms donate Rs 10 cr to coronavirus relief funds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:59 IST
Sun TV Network, group firms donate Rs 10 cr to coronavirus relief funds

Sun TV Network along with its group firms on Thursday announced donation of Rs 10 crore to coronavirus relief funds. The employees of Sun TV and other affiliated group companies numbering more than 6,000 will also contribute one day's salary, the company said in a statement.

The fund will be donated for several initiatives currently under way at various states of India including, donations to various programmes initiated by the Government of India and state governments; partnering with NGOs that are providing succour to migrant labourers displaced from their livelihoods and other initiatives related to COVID 19 relief work. The donation will also be used for providing financial assistance to daily wage earners, working either directly or indirectly associated with TV, movie industry and other allied activities, it added.

In addition, the group is actively exploring other options to leverage its resources, including all its media assets, so that greater awareness can be spread among millions of viewers across India and rest of the world, it said. Sun TV Network operates satellite TV channels across four languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and owns FM radio stations pan-India..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Divide medical expenses into easy EMIs with the Bajaj Finserv Digital Health EMI Network Card

Pune Maharashtra India, April 9 ANIBusinessWire India With growing awareness of lifestyle diseases, it is but natural for one to be concerned about its effects on ones health and on ones finances. Often, unplanned medical expenses and treat...

Lockdown : Delhi police registers case against Bengali Market pastry shop owner for violation of social distancing

A case was registered against owner of a pastry shop in Bengali Market for alleged violations of social distancing norms during the lockdown, Delhi Police said on Thursday. Out of 30 shop workers, 28 have been sent to shelter homes while 2 ...

Coronavirus: Number of cases in UP rises to 410

The number of cases of coronavirus infections in Uttar Pradesh climbed to 410 on Thursday, with 49 more people testing positive. The count was 361 on Wednesday.As many as 410 people have tested positive so far in 40 districts of the state, ...

Kenya's speciality coffee growers hit as lockdowns close global coffee shops

Like many specialty coffee growers, Kenyan exporter Jackson Kanampiu has been hard hit by the coronavirus crisis as consumers are barred from the coffee shops that serve niche brews and opt for shop-bought offerings.Kanampiu spent four year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020