Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nippon Paint continues to step up its efforts to support the painter community amidst Covid-19

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 17:19 IST
Nippon Paint continues to step up its efforts to support the painter community amidst Covid-19

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, IndiaBusiness Wire India • Provides financial assistance to over 2000 painters across IndiaDelhi, UP, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. • Painters including the nshakti women painters continue to receive an array of relief measures in the form of e-vouchers, digital currency and distribution of essential items Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division), Asia’s leading paint manufacturer continues its successful relief measures to help its painter partners whose daily income is affected due to the impact of Covid-19. Close to 2000 painters and their families will be benefited from Nippon Paint’s measures to provide the means to essential commodities. Nippon Paint is leading with a string of significant efforts that encompasses all of India with focus in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Under the initiative, Nippon Paint reached out to the painter partners depending on their location. The painters in the cities were provided with e-vouchers, thereby enabling them and their families to purchase essential commodities of their choice from their neighbourhood supermarkets and grocery stores. However, direct distribution of essential groceries took place for the painters in smaller towns through tie-ups with local grocery/kirana stores. For the painters who already possessed Nippon Paint’s Amudha Surabhi (digital currency card), their cards were simply topped up thereby enabling them to purchase essential commodities. The beneficiaries also include the nshakti women painters who were provided skill-training and employment opportunity by Nippon Paint.

Talking about the company’s continued efforts, Mr. S Mahesh Anand, President – Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) said, “As the entire nation continues to fight the impact of Covid-19, Nippon Paint continues to stand by its painters and collectively fight this battle with them. We will continue to support our painters, and provide them with the basic resources to help their families during this time of need. As a company, we will do whatever it takes to help reduce the economic crunch faced by our painters. We hope that our contribution helps them during this challenging time.” Painter testimonials: https://www.facebook.com/NipponPaintIndia/videos/2672440796215953/ https://www.facebook.com/NipponPaintIndia/videos/914053859053324/ Spokesperson’s video byte on the initiative: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1fP8cSjMH74IfpDkE3RuxsIvr-YEOxWQv About Nippon Paint Nippon Paint, founded in Japan has over 140 years of experience and is the number one paint manufacturer in Asia, and among the leading paint manufacturers of the world. Nippon Paint produces high-quality paints and coats for decorative, industrial and automotive sectors. Over the years, Nippon Paint has perfected its products by means of breakthrough paint technology, with an emphasis on innovation and eco-friendliness. Nippon Paint’s mission is to create advanced products that boost quality of life while protecting the environment. Through innovative technology, Nippon Paint benefits its customers and society. The company and its subsidiaries has presence in 31 countries which includes Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, China, India, Pakistan, United Kingdom, Germany, Greece and Russia. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Nippon paint supports its painters with essential groceries. PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boris Johnson continues to improve in ICU with Covid-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons health continues to improve on his fourth day in the intensive care unit ICU of a London hospital where he is being treated for the coronavirus, Downing Street said on Thursday. The 55-year-old was shif...

35 train coaches converted into COVID-19 isolation wards at Howrah Tikiapara

As many as 35 train coaches have been converted into isolation wards to keep coronavirus patients and those suspected of infection in West Bengals Howrah Tikiapara. Workers at the raiilway car shed in Howrahs Tikiapara are working tirelessl...

Cycling-World governing body UCI to furlough staff, reimburse event fees

Cyclings world governing body the UCI said on Thursday it was furloughing its entire staff, either fully or partially, in a bid to weather the storm caused by the coronavirus pandemic. With international racing suspended until at least June...

Malik and Raja engage in war of words after retirement remark

A war of words has broken out between former Pakistan captain-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik after the former called for senior players to retire gracefully from international cricket. Malik and Mohammad ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020