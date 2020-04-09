Nippon Paint continues to step up its efforts to support the painter community amidst Covid-19

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India – Business Wire India • Provides financial assistance to over 2000 painters across India – Delhi, UP, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. • Painters including the nshakti women painters continue to receive an array of relief measures in the form of e-vouchers, digital currency and distribution of essential items Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division), Asia’s leading paint manufacturer continues its successful relief measures to help its painter partners whose daily income is affected due to the impact of Covid-19. Close to 2000 painters and their families will be benefited from Nippon Paint’s measures to provide the means to essential commodities. Nippon Paint is leading with a string of significant efforts that encompasses all of India with focus in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Under the initiative, Nippon Paint reached out to the painter partners depending on their location. The painters in the cities were provided with e-vouchers, thereby enabling them and their families to purchase essential commodities of their choice from their neighbourhood supermarkets and grocery stores. However, direct distribution of essential groceries took place for the painters in smaller towns through tie-ups with local grocery/kirana stores. For the painters who already possessed Nippon Paint’s Amudha Surabhi (digital currency card), their cards were simply topped up thereby enabling them to purchase essential commodities. The beneficiaries also include the nshakti women painters who were provided skill-training and employment opportunity by Nippon Paint.

Talking about the company’s continued efforts, Mr. S Mahesh Anand, President – Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) said, “As the entire nation continues to fight the impact of Covid-19, Nippon Paint continues to stand by its painters and collectively fight this battle with them. We will continue to support our painters, and provide them with the basic resources to help their families during this time of need. As a company, we will do whatever it takes to help reduce the economic crunch faced by our painters. We hope that our contribution helps them during this challenging time.” Painter testimonials: https://www.facebook.com/NipponPaintIndia/videos/2672440796215953/ https://www.facebook.com/NipponPaintIndia/videos/914053859053324/ Spokesperson’s video byte on the initiative: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1fP8cSjMH74IfpDkE3RuxsIvr-YEOxWQv About Nippon Paint Nippon Paint, founded in Japan has over 140 years of experience and is the number one paint manufacturer in Asia, and among the leading paint manufacturers of the world. Nippon Paint produces high-quality paints and coats for decorative, industrial and automotive sectors. Over the years, Nippon Paint has perfected its products by means of breakthrough paint technology, with an emphasis on innovation and eco-friendliness. Nippon Paint’s mission is to create advanced products that boost quality of life while protecting the environment. Through innovative technology, Nippon Paint benefits its customers and society. The company and its subsidiaries has presence in 31 countries which includes Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, China, India, Pakistan, United Kingdom, Germany, Greece and Russia. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Nippon paint supports its painters with essential groceries. PWR PWR

