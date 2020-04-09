Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada loses 1 million jobs in March as coronavirus hammers labor market

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:43 IST
Canada loses 1 million jobs in March as coronavirus hammers labor market

Canada lost a record-breaking 1 million jobs in March while the unemployment rate soared to 7.8%, official data showed on Thursday, as the new coronavirus outbreak forced the closure of non-essential businesses. Statistics Canada said the data did not fully capture the extent of the job losses since the agency polled respondents before the crisis began to take its full toll. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a loss of 350,000 jobs and an unemployment rate of 7.2%, up from the 5.6% seen in February.

"Sticker shock for sure. This was about as bad as it could be given the weekly (unemployment) claims that have been divulged," said Derek Holt, vice president of capital markets economics at Scotiabank. More than 5 million Canadians had applied for all forms of federal emergency unemployment help since March 15, government data showed on Thursday, suggesting the real jobless rate is closer to 25%.

The Canadian dollar initially fell to 1.4070 to the U.S. dollar, or 71.07 U.S. cents, after the jobs plunge, but recovered some ground to touch 1.4020 to the greenback, or 71.33 U.S. cents. The job loss was the largest drop in a single month going all the way back to January 1976, when Statscan adopted the current model for gauging the health of the labor force. The previous record was the 125,000 jobs lost in January 2009.

The highest unemployment rate in the same data period was the 13.1% seen in December 1982. The Bank of Canada slashed its overnight interest rate three times in March to 0.25% and launched what analysts called its first quantitative easing program as it tries to shield the economy from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and low oil prices. The central bank's next interest rate decision is set for April 15.

"Interest rates will be at these levels for more than a year. The Bank of Canada will continue with the quantitative easing program until the recovery is well under way," said Andrew Kelvin, chief Canada strategist at TD Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fed rolls out $2.3 trillion to backstop "Main Street," local governments

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday rolled out a broad, 2.3 trillion effort to bolster local governments and small and mid-sized businesses in its latest move to keep the U.S. economy intact as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic....

Mamata hints at partial relaxation for transport sector, allowing some industries to operate

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government is exploring the option of granting a partial relaxation to the transport sector and allowing some industries to operate with a small workforce amid the ongoing lock...

Number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rises to 1,346 on Thursday, showing rise of 211 cases over previous day: health minister Rajesh Tope.

Number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rises to 1,346 on Thursday, showing rise of 211 cases over previous day health minister Rajesh Tope....

U.S. sailor from coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier taken to ICU

A sailor from the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt was admitted to the intensive care unit ICU in Guam after testing positive for the coronavirus last month, the U.S. Navy said on Thursday, as the number of coronavirus cases on the ship ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020