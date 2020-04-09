Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fed rolls out USD 2.3 trillion to stabilize govts, businesses

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:35 IST
Fed rolls out USD 2.3 trillion to stabilize govts, businesses
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Federal Reserve is taking additional steps to provide up to USD 2.3 trillion in loans to support the economy. The money will target American households and businesses, as well as local governments besieged by the coronavirus outbreak. The Fed said Thursday that it is activating a Main Street Business Lending Program authorized by the CARES Act, the largest economic relief package ever passed by Congress.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed's role was to "provide as much relief and stability as we can during this period of constrained economic activity." In addition, the Fed activated a loan program for municipal governments, as well as additional support for the Paycheck Protection Program, which the Small Business Administration rolled out last week. The program provides loans to businesses with fewer than 500 employees. The Main Street lending program "will make a significant difference for the 40,000 medium-sized business that employ 35 million Americans," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

The government's pay protection plan for small businesses is off to a rocky start. They have had difficulty getting banks to provide the loans. The banks have said that the government has not made clear how they should process such loans, even what forms are required. The Fed announced the new infusion of cash on the same day the US reported applications for unemployment benefits last week reached a staggering 6.6 million. That means more than one in 10 workers have lost their jobs in just the past three weeks to the coronavirus outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two coronavirus deaths reported in AP, toll rises to six

Eds Adds details Amaravati, April 9 PTI Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, taking the toll to six so far, while 15 new cases were also reported during the day, making it an aggregate of 363. One more pati...

RBI urges bank customers to adopt digital payment modes, launches Twitter campaign

Reserve Bank of India on Thursday urged bank customers to adopt digital modes of payment that are convenient and safe. The usage of digital modes to make transactions has become all the more important as the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdo...

Delhi Waqf Board designates graveyard for COVID-19 victims

The Delhi Waqf Board on Thursday designated one of its graveyards specifically to bury those who die from COVID-19, in view of problems being faced by people in performing last rites of coronavirus victims. In a letter to secretary of Delh...

Lockdown: Online travel segment hit hard, digital payments biggest gainer, says report

In spite of the whole nation being confined indoors due to the Covid-19 lockdown with all the attendant curbs on movement, the same has not helped the e-commerce sector much as the online travel space, one of its biggest contributors, has v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020