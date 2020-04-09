Flipkart-Spencers to make hyperlocal deliveries in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Apr 8 (PTI): Flipkart, an e-commerce marketplace, on Thursday announced a partnershipwith Spencers,a retail chain store, to introduce hyperlocal deliveries of groceries and essentials here on a pilot basis. The partnership would leverage synergies between the companies to help enable deliveries of essential products to consumers and thereby promote social distancing in the backdrop of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, a press release said.

Under the pact, consumers can order groceries and essentials starting this month from the Spencers store on the Flipkart app. The orders to be collected from a set of chosen sample stores across Hyderabad by Flipkart executives and delivered to the customers doorstep in a timely and hygienic manner, the release said.

This hyperlocal approach is in line with ecosystem collaborations Flipkart is making to serve consumers in the best possible way during this unprecedented crisis. Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Group CEO of Flipkart, said,Flipkart is committed to ensuring fulfilling customers needs amidst the lockdown to promote social distancing and we are initiating various steps in this regard." He said,"We are pleased to launch this pilot project with Spencers Retail to collaborate and meet the needs of consumers who are contributing to the fight against COVID-19 by staying at home." He further said, "Weve built a robust tech-backed platform to offer consumers real-time insights of essentials available in their area and will ensure timely doorstep deliveries.

Devendra Chawla, MD and CEO of Spencers Retail, said, In such times building an ecosystem of partnerships will transition usto truly become an omni-channel business in serving consumers." He said, "In this tough environment, Spencers' partnership with Flipkart provides another platform to a larger set of consumers to seamlessly access ourrange of essentials..." PTI GDK NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

