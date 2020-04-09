Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flipkart-Spencers to make hyperlocal deliveries in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:41 IST
Flipkart-Spencers to make hyperlocal deliveries in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Apr 8 (PTI): Flipkart, an e-commerce marketplace, on Thursday announced a partnershipwith Spencers,a retail chain store, to introduce hyperlocal deliveries of groceries and essentials here on a pilot basis. The partnership would leverage synergies between the companies to help enable deliveries of essential products to consumers and thereby promote social distancing in the backdrop of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, a press release said.

Under the pact, consumers can order groceries and essentials starting this month from the Spencers store on the Flipkart app. The orders to be collected from a set of chosen sample stores across Hyderabad by Flipkart executives and delivered to the customers doorstep in a timely and hygienic manner, the release said.

This hyperlocal approach is in line with ecosystem collaborations Flipkart is making to serve consumers in the best possible way during this unprecedented crisis. Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Group CEO of Flipkart, said,Flipkart is committed to ensuring fulfilling customers needs amidst the lockdown to promote social distancing and we are initiating various steps in this regard." He said,"We are pleased to launch this pilot project with Spencers Retail to collaborate and meet the needs of consumers who are contributing to the fight against COVID-19 by staying at home." He further said, "Weve built a robust tech-backed platform to offer consumers real-time insights of essentials available in their area and will ensure timely doorstep deliveries.

Devendra Chawla, MD and CEO of Spencers Retail, said, In such times building an ecosystem of partnerships will transition usto truly become an omni-channel business in serving consumers." He said, "In this tough environment, Spencers' partnership with Flipkart provides another platform to a larger set of consumers to seamlessly access ourrange of essentials..." PTI GDK NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 fishermen drown, 2 missing in AP boat capsize

Four fishermen drowned and two others were missing after their boat capsized in backwaters in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, police said on Thursday. A group of 19 fishermen were returning to Urlagonditippa village after fishing in the...

New York sees drop in new hospitalizations, deaths keep rising

New York saw a sharp drop in the number of people newly admitted to a hospital in the past 24 hours to the lowest level in the coronavirus crisis, a sign that social distancing steps are working, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.Cuomo...

Two coronavirus deaths reported in AP, toll rises to six

Eds Adds details Amaravati, April 9 PTI Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, taking the toll to six so far, while 15 new cases were also reported during the day, making it an aggregate of 363. One more pati...

RBI urges bank customers to adopt digital payment modes, launches Twitter campaign

Reserve Bank of India on Thursday urged bank customers to adopt digital modes of payment that are convenient and safe. The usage of digital modes to make transactions has become all the more important as the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020