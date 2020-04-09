DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

Employees of debt-ridden mortgage firm DHFL have donated their one-day salary to PM CARES Fund in order to help the government fight Covid-19 pandemic. DHFL cares about the health and wellbeing of citizens and through this contribution, the company supports the efforts of the government in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the housing finance company said in a statement on Thursday.

"This contribution to PM-CARES Fund (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund) is to commend exemplary efforts of the healthcare professionals, sanitation workers, police force who are working to fight the pandemic," said R Subramaniakumar, the RBI appointed Administrator of the company, which is under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) currently. The employees of the company have shown their commitment to the nation by voluntarily contributing one day’s salary towards control of Covid-19 in the country, he added.

