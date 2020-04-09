Left Menu
Truckers seek govt intervention to help stranded drivers, for safety of goods

Updated: 09-04-2020 21:34 IST
In the wake of Covid-19 lockdown, truckers under the aegis of AIMTC on Thursday reiterated their demand for help to stranded drivers and protection of goods they were carrying. Seeking support from the government, transporters said supplies could be hit if problems are not addressed as still a large number of drivers were stranded while many have abandoned trucks loaded with goods at various places.

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) is the apex umbrella body of transporters representing about 93 lakh truckers pan-India. "A large number of truckers are still stranded at various places without adequate food and support while at many places they have abandoned trucks with goods in absence of proper support," AIMTC Secretary General Naveen Gupta said.

"High-handedness by the personnel manning the checkposts / nakas and in some cases leading to harassment, extortion and beating of drivers, creating panic among them, is the big roadblock," AIMTC President Kultaran Singh Atwal said. He said at places goods worth thousands of rupees have been left abandoned in trucks by truckers.

Even if the vehicle is made to move across a check-post or naka by talking to senior officials, it get stuck at some other place, he said. Atwal said it must be appreciated that the drivers are mainstay of the Transport Sector which is backbone of the economy and lifeline of the nation and they must be treated with sensitivity as they are also doing public service risking their lives under extreme circumstances To restore confidence among the 'heroes' of the transport trade -- the drivers -- and to bring them back, Rs 50 lakh insurance cover must also be extended to them as has been done for doctors and paramedics, the AIMTC demanded.

Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT) official SP Singh said a large number of truck drivers do not have social security net as they are not employed by the companies. Earlier, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had announced lending support to stranded drivers at its toll plazas.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also launded transporters and drivers for their role in maintaining essential supplies..

