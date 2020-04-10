Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada says it is lifting a freeze on arms exports to Saudi Arabia

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 00:46 IST
Canada says it is lifting a freeze on arms exports to Saudi Arabia

Canada is lifting a freeze on weapons exports to Saudi Arabia and has renegotiated a much-criticized $14 billion contract to sell General Dynamics Corp armored vehicles to Riyadh, Ottawa said on Thursday.

The "significant improvements" to the contract would secure thousands of jobs at the U.S. firm's Canadian subsidiary, where the vehicles are being made, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement. The announcement marks a retreat by the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said in December 2018 he was looking for a way out of the deal. A month earlier, the government had frozen new permits pending a review.

Human rights groups and political opponents, citing the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and Saudi Arabia's involvement in the Yemen war, had insisted Ottawa scrap a deal agreed by the previous Conservative government in 2014. Champagne said that under the terms of the renegotiated agreement, Canada could delay or cancel permits without penalty if it discovered Saudi Arabia was not using the vehicles for their stated purpose.

"We have now begun reviewing permit applications on a case-by-case basis," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Quarantine Diaries' sitcom makes fun of Spanish women's coronavirus struggles

A new Spanish sitcom about life under coronavirus lockdown shows how women are juggling parenting, work, and housekeeping in one of the worst-hit countries - with a humorous twist.Quarantine Diaries, billed as the first series of its kind o...

ANALYSIS-LatAm faces post-coronavirus dilemma - a permanent break with economic austerity?

The scale of the coronavirus-induced economic crash expected in Latin America could upend the regions financial rules for years to come, throwing up big obstacles to re-imposing painful spending cuts and austerity.Governments are spending u...

ESL alters qualification system for Cologne

ESL revamped the qualification system for the ESL One Cologne Counter-Strike Global Offensive tournament in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The decision comes on the heels of the ESL Pro League being split into two divisions E...

France reports first decrease in coronavirus intensive care patients

France on Thursday reported its first fall in the number of patients in intensive care suffering from COVID-19 since the coronavirus epidemic began, with 82 fewer people in intensive care units compared with the day earlier. There are now 7...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020