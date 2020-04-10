Panchshil Realty to provide 10,000 PPE kits to medical personnel handling Covid-19 cases in Pune

Panchshil Realty to provide 10,000 PPE kits to medical personnel handling Covid-19 cases in PunePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 13:06 IST
Panchshil Realty on Friday said it will provide 10,000 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to medical personnel handling coronavirus cases in hospitals across Pune
Panchshil Foundation is also providing food hampers containing basic essential rations like rice, dal, cooking oil and eggs to daily wage earners who have been affected because of lockdown to control this disease. The foundation will provide 10,000 PPE kits over the next few weeks to medical personnel handling COVID-19 cases in hospitals in Pune, the company said in a statement. “...Medical personnel treating Covid-19 patients need more PPE kits and, the foundation will start providing them with these kits soon," said Atul Chordia, Chairman, Panchshil Realty
To provide relief to workers, the foundation has provided over 12,000 food hampers in the last 12 days across various areas in Pune in coordination with local administration. The target is to continue to distribute 8,000 hampers per week for the next six weeks. These food hampers are being coordinated through its four hotels. The foundation has partnered with 5th battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to raise awareness about Covid-19. A team of seven experts from NDRF has already carried out a community education drive at two labour camps in Wagholi. Panchshil Realty’s main business verticals are commercial office space, hospitality and residential real estate. A significant chunk of Panchshil Realty’s office portfolio is anchored by global investment fund Blackstone Group.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pune
- Blackstone Group
- National Disaster Response Force
- Covid
- Wagholi
ALSO READ
Pune: Dead woman's test samples found coronavirus positive
COVID-19: 11 new cases in Pune district, count reaches 71
COVID-19: Staff screened; enclosures sanitised at Pune zoo
Pune-based startup develops sanitisation unit to ward off coronavirus challenge
Combating COVID-19: PM Modi interacts with student evacuated from China, Pune nurse