ICICI to deploy mobile ATM vans in Noida, other districts in UP

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-04-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 16:29 IST
ICICI Bank on Friday announced that it will deploy two mobile ATM vans in Noida and other districts of Uttar Pradesh from next week to bring key banking services to the doorsteps of people amid the coronavirus outbreak. These vans will be stationed from 10.00 AM to 7.00 PM at the areas quarantined by the authorities, a press release issued on behalf of the bank said.

The mobile ATMs will offer all the services that are available at normal ATMs, it stated. Apart from cash withdrawals, key services which can be availed by customers are transfer of funds to registered payees, change of PIN, recharge of pre-paid mobiles, fixed deposits, cardless cash withdrawals among others, the statement added. The bank said it has already deployed mobile ATM vans at certain residential societies in the National Capital Region (NCR).

