Left Menu
Development News Edition

Petrol pump operators seek financial support as losses mount on falling fuel sales

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 16:55 IST
Petrol pump operators seek financial support as losses mount on falling fuel sales

With coronavirus eviscerating demand, petrol pump operators on Friday said per pump sales have fallen to less than one-tenth, leading to heavy losses in establishment and employee cost. The All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA), which claims to represent the bulk of about 64,000 petrol pump operators in the country, sought a financial relief package from the oil companies to help business run.

In a letter to the marketing heads of three state-owned oil firms, AIPDA president Ajay Bansal said in line with national duty, petrol pump operators have been running outlets right through the nationwide lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus. But sales have slumped as most vehicles have gone off the road. Per retail outlet sales have fallen from a national average of 170 kilolitres per month to about 15 kl now, he said.

"Out trade is totally dependent on sales as we get margin on per lire basis. This means that less you sell the more you lose," he wrote adding the dealer margin came to Rs 27,500 per month at 170 kl per month sale basis. Despite operating with fewer staff, petrol pumps have to fixed charges to pay - electric metre charges, staff salary, bank charges, stamping charges, etc which do not reduce in the same proportion as sales reduction, rendering heavy losses to the dealers, he said.

"The dealers have paid March 2020 salary to the staff as per the government advice and wish to continue doing the same but for how long? We would be suffering heavy losses till sales return to normal," he said seeking a financial relief package for petrol pump operators. He wanted losses to be compensated by increasing dealers commission immediately. Also, oil companies should provide subsidy on electricity and staff salaries.

Petrol and diesel sales have slumped over 66 per cent in April as the nationwide lockdown halted economic activity and travel. In March, that saw travel restrictions being placed in the second half of the month, diesel sales contracted by 24.23 per cent to 5.65 million tonnes. This is the biggest fall in diesel consumption the country has recorded as most trucks went off road and railways stopped plying trains.

Petrol sales dropped 16.37 per cent to 2.15 million tonnes in March as the 21-day nationwide lockdown enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19 took most cars and two-wheelers off the road..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Toned down aggression was to win back fans not protect IPL contracts: Cummins on Clarke jibe

Australian cricket teams low key aggression against India during the 2018-19 Test series was more about winning back fans than rather protect their IPL contracts, said pace spearhead Pat Cummins rejecting former skipper Michael Clarkes cont...

Tendulkar chips in again to help needy

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who has already donated Rs 50 lakh for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, has also decided to feed 5000 people for a month. Apnalaya, a non-profit organsation through a tweet, thanked Tendulkar for doin...

Rishi Sunak eases tax norms for foreign workers fighting COVID-19 in UK

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has temporarily eased the tax criteria for highly skilled foreign workers, including those from India, engaged in the coronavirus fightback in the UK during a fixed three-month period. The Indian-orig...

Southeast Asian ministers endorse plans for pandemic fund

Southeast Asian foreign ministers have endorsed the setting up of a regional fund to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and discussed a planned video summit of their leaders with counterparts from China, Japan, and South Korea. The Departm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020