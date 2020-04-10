COVID-19: World Steel Association defers publication of Short Range Outlook

Global steel industry body worldsteel has postponed the release of its Short Range Outlook (SRO), a publication on steel demand scenario, citing disruptions due to the coronavirus outbreak

The Brussels-based World Steel Association (worldsteel) said it now plans to release the outlook for April in the month of June. "In light of the unprecedented disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, worldsteel has taken the decision not to publish its April Short Range Outlook (SRO) for steel demand this month

"The current plan is to release a full SRO in early June when we trust the markets will have stabilised somewhat, as we see they are doing in China," the body said in a statement. However, worldsteel will share some observations on the market next week. The body further said the monthly publication of global crude steel production data is unaffected by recent events and the figures for March will be released on April 22. The World Steel Association (worldsteel) is one of the largest industry associations in the world, with members in every major steel-producing country. JSW Steel Chairman Sajjan Jindal is its vice chairman, while Tata Steel CEO and MD T V Narendran and ArcelorMittal Chief L N Mittal are member of its Executive Committee. Members represent around 85 per cent of global steel production.

