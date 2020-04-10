Left Menu
Airlines engage in banter online amid coronavirus gloom

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 18:47 IST
These days being on ground is a wonderful thing, IndiGo. Flying would not be the smart choice, what say GoAir? These are words from full service carrier Vistara, which was soon joined by AirAsia India, SpiceJet and Delhi airport on Twitter. Amidst planes remaining grounded and gloom in the aviation sector due to the coronavirus pandemic, airlines, led by IndiGo, on Friday took to the microblogging site with humorous exchanges.

It all started with the country's largest airline IndiGo tweeting, "Hey @airvistara, not #flyinghigher these days we heard?" Pat came the response from Vistara saying no and adding, "@IndiGo6E, these days being on-ground is a wonderful thing." To its query "flying would not be the smart choice, what say @goairlinesindia?", GoAir replied saying staying home is the safe feeling. "We can hardly wait till everyone takes to the skies, coz at the moment it is not like #NowEveryoneCanFly right @AirAsiaIndian?," the airline said.

Continuing the chain of reactions, AirAsia India tweeted saying absolutely, staying at home is the "Red Hot Spicy thing to do". Asking 'isn't that right?', the budget carrier tagged SpiceJet, which said, "good to know our thoughts match, like our colours!".

"Been a while since this bird flew out of her cage. But we're happy creating a safer tomorrow, today! Right @DelhiAirport?," SpiceJet tweeted. Tagging all the four airlines, Delhi airport said the "Indian skies will be coloured with you soon but for now, thanks for giving us a reason to smile!" "Together in the skies, and together on ground too!," the airport said.

Commercial flights are suspended till April 14 amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb spreading of coronavirus infections. Continuing the bonhomie online, Vistara said, "right now we are in a long distance relationship right IndiGo6E?", while GoAir said it is all about social distancing on ground but not at heart.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

