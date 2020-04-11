Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump confirms US-Mexico deal to cut oil production

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 01:04 IST
Trump confirms US-Mexico deal to cut oil production
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump on Friday confirmed the US had agreed to help Mexico meet its commitment to slashing oil production under a global deal to address the petroleum glut

"Mexico is going to reduce by 100,000 barrels and that would mean that they're 250 to 300 (thousand) barrels short. We'd make up the difference, they would reimburse us at a later date," Trump said, adding that accomplishing that would involve cutting "some US production."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Uruguay to repatriate Australians and New Zealanders from coronavirus-hit cruise ship

Uruguay on Saturday will repatriate 112 Australians and New Zealanders from a cruise ship that has been stranded in the La Plata River near capital Montevideo since March 27, the government of the small South American country said. The oper...

Moscow stretched 'to limit' by epidemic, tightens restrictions

The mayor of Russias capital on Friday said the acceleration of coronavirus infections calls for tighter restrictions, as clinics in Moscow were approaching their limits. The capital has been under lockdown since March 30 but is struggling ...

U.S. Treasury followed proper procedures in rejecting Trump tax return request -inspector general

The U.S. Treasury Department followed proper procedures in denying the U.S. House of Representatives access to President Donald Trumps tax returns, the inspector generals office said in a letter released on Friday. House Ways and Means Comm...

Trump says will make 'announcement' on US funding to WHO next week

President Donald Trump on Friday said he will make an announcement next week on US funding to the World Health Organisation, which he has recently threatened to cutAs you know, we have given them approximately USD 500 million a year, and we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020