BRIEF-Canada has not agreed to specific oil curtailment goals

Canadian Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan in a phone interview says: * CANADA HAS NOT AGREED TO SPECIFIC OIL CURTAILMENT GOALS

* G20 ENERGY MEETING DID NOT DISCUSS CANADA CURTAILMENT FIGURES * CANADA TO PRESENT FEDERAL AID PACKAGE FOR OIL AND GAS SECTOR 'SOON' AND IT WILL BE FOCUSED ON PROVIDING LIQUIDITY

