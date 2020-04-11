Virus-infected Australian cruise ship arrives at Montevideo port: AFP

Virus-infected Australian cruise ship arrives at Montevideo port: AFPPTI | Montevideo | Updated: 11-04-2020 05:48 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 05:48 IST
An Australian cruise ship stranded off the coast of Uruguay for two weeks with more than 100 people aboard infected with the new coronavirus arrived at the port of Montevideo on Friday
Around 110 Australians and New Zealanders are due to be evacuated from the Greg Mortimer and taken along a "sanitary corridor" to Montevideo's international airport, where they will take a medically equipped charter flight to Melbourne in Australia.
