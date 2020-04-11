Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allow phased opening of alcohol industry, online sales: CIBAC to Commerce Min

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 16:50 IST
Allow phased opening of alcohol industry, online sales: CIBAC to Commerce Min

Liquor manufacturing association CIBAC has urged Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to allow phased opening of the alcoholic beverages industry which is facing financial stress and job losses due to the lockdown. In a letter to the commerce minister, the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) said since the lockdown was ordered to tackle the coronavirus crisis, all wholesale and retail trade has been closed. "We seek an urgent phase-wise opening of the alcoholic beverage industry in conformity with COVID-19 prevention guidelines," it said, adding trucks are stranded, distribution warehouses are locked and retail shops are sitting on unsold stock. "The industry which contributes almost Rs 2-lakh crores by way of various taxes, sustains livelihood of nearly 40 lakh farmers, and employs nearly 20 lakh people directly and indirectly is in dire straits," CIABC Director General Vinod Giri said. He also demanded extension of excise year for three months till June 30 and online sale of liquor. "What has compounded the problems for alcoholic beverage industry is the fact that excise policy for many states come to an end on March 31. Prior to that date, there are several statutory requirements that ought to be met by companies for them to keep continuity of operations," he said. He added that a prolonged shutdown of industry will not only have a huge economic cost on companies, but may also force lakhs of workers into joblessness. "Shops should be asked to enrol for home delivery through online applications. Government may charge a fee, this being an addition to license. Each qualifying shop should be given 3-4 movement passes for home delivery personnel. "Customers may place order online on over phone, along with an ID proof establishing age. Government may limit amount of liquor delivered or frequency of delivery as it deems fit," he said. Girl further said that since social distancing will be the new normal going forward, government should consider institutionalising home delivery as a separate channel administered online. "The governments can even consider setting up their own portals for facilitating home deliveries. It can rope in food delivery aggregators to do so," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Hundreds of health workers in Australia to undertake vaccine trial

Hundreds of health workers in the state of South Australia will undergo a clinical trial to test whether an established tuberculosis vaccine can be used to reduce the severity of the novel coronavirus symptoms by providing a boost to the im...

Beating virus would be 'real' victory, says PSG's Sarabia

Paris Saint-Germain winger Pablo Sarabia says that beating the coronavirus would be the real victory of the season, with most professional football shut down due to the pandemic. Frances Ligue 1 was suspended on March 13, with PSG sitting 1...

COVID-19: TN hints support to extend curbs, wants 2 lakh test kits from Centre

Chennai, Apr 11 PTI Apparently indicating support to continuing curbs beyond April 14, Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that train and flight services should not be resumed and stressed the i...

Man lynched over suspicion of mobile phone theft, 2 arrested in Bengal

A 22-year-old man was lynched in West Bengals Malda district over suspicion of mobile phone theft, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred in Kamalabari village in English Bazar police station area on Friday night, Inspector-in-charg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020