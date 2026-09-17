India Warns U.S. Over New Tariff Measures on Russian Oil

India has raised concerns with the United States regarding new tariff measures, which aim to penalize countries purchasing Russian oil. The South Asian nation warned of potential repercussions for bilateral relations if these tariffs are enforced.

Amid the geopolitical tension from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. House of Representatives cleared a bill giving President Donald Trump the authority to levy heavy tariffs on India, China, and others still reliant on Russian energy. India's foreign ministry expressed its steadfast commitment to ensuring its energy security while maintaining diversified sources.

Trade analysts believe these developments could strain ongoing trade negotiations between India and the U.S. Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal will address these concerns in the upcoming G20 trade ministers' meeting while seeking a fair trade agreement.