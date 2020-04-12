Left Menu
Development News Edition

Auto firms face delayed launches, labour shortage, productivity losses: NRI Consulting

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 12:29 IST
Auto firms face delayed launches, labour shortage, productivity losses: NRI Consulting

The Indian automotive industry will be up against the challenges of delayed launches, labour shortage and productivity losses, besides having the need to come up with vehicles with new features for disinfection due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Nomura Research Institute Consulting & Solutions India. There is a lot of uncertainty towards the scenarios that could unfold post the pandemic in the near future. Irrespective of the scenario that will prevail eventually, the automotive industry should be prepared for the new normal that will emerge after the crisis, said the consultancy firm in its report 'Driving through the COVID-19 Crisis'. "The new normal operating environment will bring unique set of challenges to the ecosystem participants," Nomura Research Institute Consulting & Solutions India (NRI Consulting) said. The rapid outbreak of COVID-19 has hit the global demand-supply clusters and has adversely impacted the Indian automotive industry as well, with the automotive demand and supply clusters of Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala becoming the hotspots of the pandemic, the report noted. NRI Consulting said the challenges include delayed launches following delay in product development activities adding time to market, thereby leading to uncertain future R&D programmes due to lack of clarity on future projects amid hold up in launches, apart from restricted cash positions and ambiguity on continuation of government policies in the face of the economic crisis. The problem will be more acute for those companies that have global R&D centres in CODIV-19 hit regions leading product development with minimal involvement at local level; and for those with highly integrated product development chain with both domestic and overseas centres closely co-working. Companies having Indian R&D centres but relying majorly on external centres for testing will also face the problem of delayed launches, the report said, however, adding the impact will be the least on automobile manufacturers with Indian R&D centre with its own design and development and testing capabilities

In the post-coronavirus world, there will also be "need for new features for disinfection" which will require funds, resources, future planning as well as innovative thought process to identify future looking features, it added. The other big challenge that automotive firms will face is labour shortage following migration of workers due to financial and psychological issues such as apprehensions of working in a group on the shop floor. They will also have to deal with loss of production due to the nationwide lockdown, adoption of safe distancing on shop floors, delayed capex decisions due to subdued demand and fiscal conservatism, it added. Automotive OEMs will also face material shortages due to financial and labour distress at domestic suppliers, especially tier-2 and below, and limited operations and disrupted supply chains especially of global suppliers in COVID-19 regions, the NRI Consulting report added. The companies will also face supplier management challenges as there would be limited options for second source development for domestic supplies, high working capital pressure leading to supplier insolvency and delay in ports and custom clearance due to mandatory shipment quarantine, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

25 more COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, state tally reaches 493

25 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Gujarat, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 493, state Health Department said. 25 more coronavirus cases have been reported in Gujarat, 23 in Ahmedabad and two in Anan...

Ex-village head among 5 held for thrashing woman

Five people, including a former village head, have been arrested for allegedly thrashing a woman in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district for refusing to work, police said on SundayThe video of the incident, which occurred at Dulhera villag...

Tata Starbucks to launch drive-through, home deliveries

Tata Starbucks is planning to launch drive-through outlets and home deliveries as it works on a new business models to mitigate the economic impact of coronavirus pandemic, according to a top company official. The company, which is a 5050 j...

COVID-19: 'Suraksha Stores' to meet daily needs on anvil

Ahead of extending restrictions on the mobility of goods and persons, the government plans to set up a chain of 20 lakh retail shops called Suraksha Stores across India which will provide daily essentials to citizens while maintaining strin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020