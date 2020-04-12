Left Menu
Development News Edition

PNB to retain stake in two life insurance ventures as Irdai gives nod

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 14:07 IST
PNB to retain stake in two life insurance ventures as Irdai gives nod

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) will retain stake in two life insurance ventures as the lender has got permission from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). Following the merger of Oriental Bank of Commerce on April 1 with PNB, 23 per cent of stake of the former in Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance stands transferred to latter.

Already, PNB is a promoter of PNB Metlife Insurance with the highest stake of 30 per cent since 2012. Founded in 2001, PNB Metlife's other shareholders include US-based Metlife with 26 per cent, Elpro (21 per cent) and M Pallonji & Company (18 per cent).

"At this point of time there is no compulsion to exit. We have spoken to Irdai. There is a continuity. There is a time we will take a decision on that," PNB Managing Director S S Mallikarjuna Rao told PTI when asked if regulation restricts a lender having stake in two life insurers. "Irdai says there is no regulation to restrict currently. So, both can continue," he added.

Further, there is tie up with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) for selling its products through the bank's branches. Rao further said PNB has started focussing on growth post merger and planned a series of capital raising initiatives, including rights issue and FPO, in the third quarter this fiscal.

At the moment, the bank is adequately capitalised with the capital adequacy ratio of 14.04 per cent at the end of December 2019, he said. The government provided Rs 16,091 crore to PNB and Rs 1,666 crore to United Bank of India in September for enhancing the capital base of these two lenders.

Going forward, Rao said, the bank plans to further infuse capital during the current fiscal, including through follow-on public offer (FPO). Sharing details of the capital raising plan, Rao said the bank is looking to raise Rs 3,000 crore through additional Tier-I (AT-1) bonds in the next couple of months.

"The board of the bank has already given approval and now we are contemplating approval from the government of India," he said, adding the bank is preparing to raise AT-1 bonds during the first quarter itself, depending on how quickly normalcy is restored. Under the Basel-III norms, AT-1 bonds come with loss absorbency features, meaning that in case of stress, banks can write off such investments or convert them into common equity if approved by the RBI.

AT-1 bonds, which qualify as core or equity capital, are one of the means of raising capital by banks. In the third quarter of the current fiscal, Rao said, "we are planning to go to the market either of QIP or follow on public offer or for the rights issue".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Some South Korean churches hold Easter services online

Some South Korean churches have held their Easter services online amid the coronavirus pandemic. Seouls Yoido Full Gospel Church, one of the biggest churches in South Korea, delivered an online live streaming of its Easter service on Sunday...

UP: Woman throws five children into Ganga after quarrel with husband

A woman in Uttar Pradeshs Bhadohi allegedly threw her five children into the Ganga following an argument with her husband, police said on Sunday. Efforts are on to trace the children, they said.Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said ...

Kumaraswamy appeals to Centre to announce rent rebate scheme to benefit tenants

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday appealed to the Central government to announce the rent rebate scheme for the benefit of tenants in the wake of economic activities coming to a grinding halt due to COVID-19 related lockdown. ...

Rising unemployment from virus fight threatens China's poverty targets

Although China is claiming success in its battle against the coronavirus, millions have lost their jobs in the economic fallout, throwing into jeopardy an ambitious target to eradicate poverty this year. Beijing has been working to fire up ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020