Left Menu
Development News Edition

Green certificate sales up 79 pc to 8.38 lakh in March

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 16:31 IST
Green certificate sales up 79 pc to 8.38 lakh in March

Sales of renewable energy certificates rose over 79 per cent to 8.38 lakh units in March compared to 4.68 lakh in the same month a year ago owing to good supply, according to official data. Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) are a type of market-based instrument. One REC is created when one megawatt hour of electricity is generated from an eligible renewable energy source.

According to official data, a total of 5.2 lakh RECs were traded on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) in March, compared to 2.25 lakh in the same month last year. Power Exchange of India (PXIL) recorded sale of 3.18 lakh RECs in the month under review against 2.43 lakh in March 2019.

IEX and PXIL are engaged in trading of RECs and electricity. The REC trading is conducted on the last Wednesday of every month. The IEX data showed that both non-solar and solar RECs witnessed supply, with sell bids exceeding buy bids. There were buy bids for over 6.93 lakh RECs in the month against sell bids for over 26.84 lakh RECs for the month of March 2020.

Similarly the supply was high at the PXIL. There were buy bids for over 3.73 lakh RECs and sell bids for over 5.59 lakh units for the month. Overall supply for RECs was high as the total sell bids at both power exchanges was over 10.66 lakh units against sell bids of over 32.43 lakh units.

Under the renewable purchase obligation (RPO), bulk purchasers like discoms, open access consumers and capacitive users are required to buy certain proportion of RECs. They can buy RECs from renewable energy producers to meet the RPO norms. The proportion of renewable energy for utilities is fixed by the central and state electricity regulatory commissions.

The REC mechanism is a market-based instrument to promote renewable sources of energy and development of market in electricity. It provides an alternative voluntary route to a generator to sell its electricity from renewable sources just like conventional electricity and offer the green attribute (RECs) separately to obligated entities to fulfil their RPO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus will not overcome us, says Queen in her Easter message

Britains Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday issued an Easter message from Windsor Castle to say that the festival marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ is needed as much as ever to remind the world that we will not be overcome by the coronavir...

16 of 18 active coronavirus cases linked to Jamaat event: HP officials

Sixteen of the 18 active coronavirus cases currently in Himachal Pradesh are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin last month, officials said here on Sunday. The officials said they are either members of the Jam...

People's Bank of China now owns 1.01 pc stake in HDFC

The Peoples Bank of China PBOC has bought 1.01 per cent stake in the Housing Development Finance Corporation HDFC. PBOC held 1.75 crore shares of HDFC during the quarter that ended in March, according to the data submitted by the company to...

Fadnavis asks Maha govt to seek money from cash-rich bodies

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government to borrow money from the cash-rich Mumbai civic body and MMRDA to buy the equipment required in the fight against coronavirus. Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020