OPEC, allies agree to oil production cuts: Kuwait oil minister

Top oil-producing countries agreed Sunday to cut output aimed at boosting plummeting oil prices due to the coronavirus crisis and a Russia-Saudi price war

"We announce completing the historical agreement to cut production by nearly 10 million barrels per day by OPEC+ members starting May 1," Kuweit Oil Minister Khaled al-Fadhel wrote on Twitter.

