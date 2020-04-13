Left Menu
China stocks slip as new coronavirus cases near six-week high

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 13-04-2020
China stocks slip as new coronavirus cases near six-week high
China stocks dipped on Monday, as the country's new daily coronavirus cases approached a near six-week high. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.33% at 2,787.28 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.25%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.54%, the consumer staples sector down 0.6%, the real estate index up 0.27% and the healthcare sub-index up 0.71%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.56% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.24%.

** China's northeast Heilongjiang province, which borders Russia, has become the new battleground against the coronavirus as authorities reported the highest number of new daily cases in nearly six weeks, driven by infected travelers from overseas. ** New bank lending in China rose sharply to 2.85 trillion yuan ($405 billion) in March, with total social financing hitting a record, as the central bank pumped in more liquidity and cut funding costs to support the coronavirus-ravaged economy.

** "March data demonstrated the government has been quietly loosening policy more than what it may appear by looking at the magnitude of rate and RRR cuts," Goldman Sachs said in a research note, adding that it reflected a preference for policy flexibility amid uncertainties from the pandemic. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.0468 per U.S. dollar, 0.13% weaker than the previous close of 7.0375.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Liuzhou Liangmianzhen Co Ltd, up 10.12%, followed by Shanghai Longer Fuels Co Ltd, gaining 10.06%, and Shanghai Originaldow Advanced Compounds Co Ltd, rising 10%. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Jinjian Cereals Industry Co Ltd, down 9.971%, followed by Baotou Huazi Industry Co Ltd, losing 9.963%, and Nanjing Textiles Import & Export Corp Ltd, falling 9.926%.

** As of 0410 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 25.55% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

