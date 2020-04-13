Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street slides as investors brace for dour earnings

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 13-04-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 21:24 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street slides as investors brace for dour earnings
Representative Image Image Credit:

Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Monday as corporate America launches into what is expected to be a painful quarterly earnings season due to the coronavirus pandemic. JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co will kick off the reporting season on Tuesday, with analysts expecting an uptick in trading revenue to be countered by declines in other businesses and a bleak outlook for the rest of 2020.

The S&P banking subsector shed 3.6%, while the broader financial sector dragged on the benchmark S&P 500. Overall, earnings for S&P 500 firms are expected to tumble 10.2% in the first quarter, compared with a Jan. 1 forecast of a 6.3% rise, before plummeting 22.4% in the second quarter as sweeping lockdowns halt business activity and spark furloughs.

"This week will be somewhat of an inkblot test," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*TRADE Financial Corp in New York. "There are multiple ways to read the state of play as earnings roll out, is the downturn fully priced in or is there cause for more downward pressure?"

The S&P 500 has recovered about 24% since hitting a three-year low in March, powered by aggressive U.S. monetary and fiscal stimulus and early signs of a potential peaking in U.S. coronavirus cases, but remains about 19% below its mid-February record high. A staggering 16 million Americans have filed for jobless claims in the three weeks to April 4 and economists expect U.S. unemployment spiking to Depression-era levels in coming weeks as entire sectors shut down to try and contain the pandemic.

The outbreak could reach its U.S. peak this week, a top health official said on Monday, as the White House considers when and how to lift stay-at-home restrictions. "More than likely, this will be a slow, rolling re-opening of the economy and with the threat of new flare-ups of the virus, policymakers will likely be more cautious than courageous in reversing current guidelines," said Peter Cecchini, global chief market strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 476.34 points, or 2.01%, at 23,243.03, the S&P 500 was down 49.76 points, or 1.78%, at 2,740.06 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 64.08 points, or 0.79%, at 8,089.49. Carnival Corp, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings tumbled between 8.8% and 14% as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended its "no sail order" for all cruise ships.

Ford Motor Co shed 5.8% after the carmaker projected quarterly adjusted loss before interest and taxes to be about $600 million, compared with a profit of $2.4 billion a year earlier. Caterpillar Inc tumbled 8.2% after Bank of America Global Research downgraded the heavy equipment maker to "underperform".

Declining issues outnumbered advancers more than 3-to-1 on the NYSE and 2-to-1 on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded nine new highs and five new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. sailor from coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier dies after contracting virus

A U.S. Navy sailor died on Monday after contracting the coronavirus aboard the U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, whose captain was fired after warning his crew would die unnecessarily unless strong action was taken. The sailor, the ...

CCI approves acquisition by Emerald Sage Investment in Apollo Tyres

The Competition Commission of India CCI approves proposed acquisition of 9.93 stake by Emerald Sage Investment Limited in Apollo Tyres Limited. The proposed combination envisages subscription by Emerald Sage Investment Limited Emerald to 10...

A U.S. Supreme Court first: arguments by teleconference including major one involving Trump

The U.S. Supreme Court said on Monday that for the first time the nine justices will hear cases argued by teleconference rather than in the courtroom due to the coronavirus pandemic including a closely watched dispute over whether President...

New York Governor says "worst is over" as growth in deaths ticks lower

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he believed the worst is over as hospitalizations appeared to be reaching a plateau and the daily increase in deaths came to 671, the lowest total in about a week.Cuomo, who has been workin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020